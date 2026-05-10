Security agencies in Nigeria have intensified their crackdown on illegal mining in the Federal Capital Territory, with a joint operation carried out in Kuje Area Council

The Nigerian Army and the Mining Marshals of the NSCDC arrested 15 suspects, underscoring their commitment to tackling economic sabotage and environmental damage

Authorities say the coordinated effort highlights the importance of intelligence sharing and inter-agency cooperation in protecting communities and natural resources

The Nigerian Army and the Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have stepped up their fight against illegal mining in the Federal Capital Territory.

A joint operation was carried out at a site in Kuje Area Council, marking a significant move to curb unlawful activities threatening the environment and economy.

Nigerian Army and NSCDC intensify crackdown on illegal mining in Abuja, protecting communities and natural resources. Photo credit: Nigeria Army/x

Source: Getty Images

Arrest of suspected illegal miners

According to a statement issued in Abuja on May 10 by the Commander of Mining Marshals Operations and Assistant Commandant of Corps, Attah John Onoja, the operation followed the arrest and handover of 15 suspected illegal miners by troops of the 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada.

He explained:

“The operation followed the arrest and handover of 15 suspected illegal miners by troops of the 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, in what security officials described as part of ongoing efforts to curb economic sabotage and environmental destruction linked to illegal mining.”

Investigative visit and prosecution

A joint investigative visit was conducted at the site in line with standard procedures guiding the Mining Marshals’ operations. Authorities confirmed that the suspects, including Mohammadu Sani and 14 others, have been charged to court following preliminary investigations.

This move underscores the determination of security agencies to ensure accountability and strengthen enforcement against illegal mining networks.

Community concerns over illegal mining

Residents of Kuje Area Council had earlier raised alarm over the environmental damage, safety threats, and security risks posed by unchecked mining activities. The joint operation is seen as a direct response to these concerns, aiming to protect both natural resources and host communities.

NSCDC’s commitment to collaboration

Onoja reaffirmed the NSCDC’s dedication to enforcement and inter-agency collaboration, stressing that the leadership continues to emphasise “Coordination, Collaboration and Cooperation” as guiding principles.

He noted that the joint exercise with the Nigerian Army highlights the importance of intelligence sharing and cooperation among security agencies in tackling illegal mining and related crimes.

Protecting natural resources and communities

“The operation is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to clamp down on illegal mining networks and protect natural resources as well as host communities across the country,” Onoja stated.

This coordinated crackdown reflects Nigeria’s broader strategy to safeguard its environment and economy from the destructive impact of illegal mining.

Joint Nigerian Army and NSCDC operation targets illegal mining networks in Abuja, curbing economic sabotage and environmental damage. Photo credit: Anadolu/X

Source: Getty Images

State govt targets 1,000MW electricity from coal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Enugu State government has disclosed its plan to generate around 1,000 megawatts of electricity from coal as part of efforts to address power shortages and strengthen industrial activities in the state, The Sun reported.

This was disclosed by Samuel Okoro, Special Adviser to Governor Peter Mbah on Solid Minerals and Mining, during a press briefing at the Government House in Enugu on Wednesday. Okoro explained that the proposal to produce power from coal is already being considered as part of the administration’s energy strategy.

Source: Legit.ng