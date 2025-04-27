Top Northern Governor Suspends Powerful Emir, Reason Surfaces
- Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has taken action against the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru
- Fintiri suspended Emir Ja’afaru following a series of complaints of maladministration, corruption, etc
- The Permanent Secretary of Chieftiancy Affairs, Adama Mamman, made this known in a letter dated April 25, 2025
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has suspended indefinitely the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru.
The Permanent Secretary of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Mamman, said Ja’afaru was investigated and found guilty of corruption, maladministration, breach of security and other offences.
As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a letter dated April 25, 2025.
Mamman directed the district head to hand over all government property in his possession to the secretary of the district.
“Following a series of complaints made against you for maladministration, corruption, breach of security, confiscation of farmlands, and creating a vacuum that has led to all traditional issues remaining unattended, as a result of your non-staying in your domain, I am therefore directed by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, to suspend you from office indefinitely.
“You are, therefore, requested to hand over all government properties in your possession to the district scribe pending further actions”.
Governor Fintiri has consistently insisted that his fight against corruption will not spare any sector in the state.
Appeal court stops Sanusi’s reinstatement as Kano Emir
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Emirate leadership is not over as the Court of Appeal nullified the judgment reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano .
The earlier judgement upheld the 2019 Emirate Council Repeal Law by the Kano State government, delivered on January 10, 2025.
According to the appellate court, the status quo should be maintained until the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on the appeal before it.
Police withdraw invitation to Emir of Kano, Sanusi
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, issued a fresh direction to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.
IGP Egbetokun ordered the withdrawal of the invitation extended to Emir Sanusi over the unfortunate incident in the ancient city.
The Police boss directed the operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) to proceed to Kano to obtain Emir Sanusi's statement.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.