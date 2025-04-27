Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has taken action against the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru

Fintiri suspended Emir Ja’afaru following a series of complaints of maladministration, corruption, etc

The Permanent Secretary of Chieftiancy Affairs, Adama Mamman, made this known in a letter dated April 25, 2025

Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has suspended indefinitely the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru.

The Permanent Secretary of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Mamman, said Ja’afaru was investigated and found guilty of corruption, maladministration, breach of security and other offences.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a letter dated April 25, 2025.

Mamman directed the district head to hand over all government property in his possession to the secretary of the district.

“Following a series of complaints made against you for maladministration, corruption, breach of security, confiscation of farmlands, and creating a vacuum that has led to all traditional issues remaining unattended, as a result of your non-staying in your domain, I am therefore directed by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, to suspend you from office indefinitely.

“You are, therefore, requested to hand over all government properties in your possession to the district scribe pending further actions”.

Governor Fintiri has consistently insisted that his fight against corruption will not spare any sector in the state.

