The Abia State Government has announced plans to begin construction of another refinery in Nigeria

The government said it has reached an agreement with NNPC Limited to ensure petroleum product allocation

Once completed, the refinery will join the growing list led by the Dangote Refinery as Nigeria pushes to become self-sufficient

The Abia State Government says full construction of its 10,000-barrels-per-day modular refinery will begin in the second quarter of 2025.

The State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, announced the development while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti on Monday.

Kanu said:

“This, of course, is as a result of the approval granted to HSI to operate the 10,000 barrels per day capacity modular refinery at the AIP site."

He noted that the state had completed payment of compensation to all affected landowners and had commenced bush clearing and preliminary site works at the location of the planned refinery, Punch reports.

The project is being implemented as part of the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIP).

In a related move to ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products, Kanu disclosed that the state had engaged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Port Harcourt refinery and NNPC Retail Management for petroleum product allocations.

The commissioner further disclosed that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources had initiated a comprehensive statewide survey on solid minerals. The survey aims to evaluate the quantity and economic feasibility of deposits including limestone, kaolin, lignite, granite, lead, and zinc.

Kanu said:

"Once the study results are fully available, the state government will be able to identify which mineral resources to prioritize and open them up for interested investors to begin mining."

"In a demonstration of its commitment to climate action, Abia will participate in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Bonn, Germany, from June 16 to 26, 2025. Kanu said the conference will allow the state to consolidate efforts on climate adaptation and develop a technical dossier on integrated response strategies, BusinessDay reported.

Food security plans for Abia

Also, the commissioner mentioned that as part of its food security initiative, the state will launch its wet season rice farming programme through an In-Growers scheme.

According to Kanu, 8,500 hectares across Abia’s rice belt, mainly in the north, will be cultivated, beginning with verified cooperatives farming over 500 hectares in Ndi-Okereke, Abam, and another 150 hectares in Owerrinta.

He said:

“This move will be replicated at other state-owned rice farmlands in Bende, Mkpa, Ofeme, Ozuitem, Ndi-Okereke, and Ndi-Oji Abam."

3 companies get approval to construct new refineries

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has approved the construction of new refineries.

The refinery licence was given to three companies, including MB Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Ltd.

The latest development is a welcome boost for Nigeria in its efforts to become self-reliant in petroleum products.

