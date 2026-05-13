Nigeria faces a looming Liquefied Petroleum Gas shortage, risking further price hikes for consumers and businesses

Current LPG prices remain stable, but supply constraints threaten availability across major Lagos depots

Prolonged shortages may trigger national price increases, impacting households and small businesses already struggling with rising costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh concerns are rising across Nigeria’s energy market as a growing shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, threatens to trigger another round of price increases for households and businesses.

New market checks have shown tightening LPG supply across major depots in Lagos, with only a handful of facilities currently maintaining sufficient stock for loading operations.

Nigerians brace for new cooking gas prices as supply shortages hit major depots. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development has raised fears among marketers and consumers that retail cooking gas prices may soon rise further if supply challenges persist.

The shortage is already placing pressure on independent gas retailers, bulk buyers, and end users, many of whom are struggling with rising living costs and mounting energy expenses.

Current depot prices show mixed stability

According to PetroleumPriceNG on Monday, May 11, 2026, some key depots in Lagos are still selling LPG at relatively stable rates, despite the broader supply squeeze.

Dangote Refinery is currently selling LPG at N1,060 per kilogram, while Ardova Plc is maintaining product availability at N1,065 per kilogram. Navgas is selling slightly higher at N1,085 per kilogram.

Although depot prices have not yet recorded major increases, industry operators say the bigger concern lies in the limited product availability rather than the current pricing structure.

Several major loading points, particularly across mainland Lagos, are reportedly facing severe supply constraints, making it increasingly difficult for marketers to access products for onward distribution.

Retail consumers may face fresh price hikes

Retail cooking gas prices are already hovering around N1,300 per kilogram in several parts of the country, and operators warn that further increases may be unavoidable if depot shortages continue.

Independent retailers say the scarcity is affecting product accessibility and increasing operational costs, which may eventually be passed on to consumers.

For many Nigerian households, cooking gas has become a preferred alternative to kerosene and firewood due to convenience and cleaner energy use. However, rising LPG prices are making this transition increasingly difficult for low- and middle-income families.

Small businesses such as food vendors, bakeries, and restaurants are also feeling the impact, as higher cooking gas costs directly affect operating expenses and profit margins.

Lagos supply issues could affect other states

Industry stakeholders have warned that prolonged shortages at key Lagos depots could trigger wider price adjustments across multiple states, given Lagos’ strategic role in Nigeria’s LPG distribution network.

As one of the country’s largest supply hubs, disruptions in Lagos often ripple across the national market, affecting supply chains and retail pricing in other regions.

Marketers say constrained depot availability, combined with rising nationwide demand, is creating significant pressure across Nigeria’s LPG distribution system.

The growing scarcity reflects broader challenges within the energy supply chain, despite increasing efforts to promote cleaner cooking fuel adoption nationwide.

Analysts warn of short-term price surge

Market analysts say that unless fresh product inflows improve supply levels across Lagos depots, another retail price increase may be imminent.

With residential and commercial demand for cooking gas continuing to rise, the current shortage could quickly translate into higher prices for consumers already burdened by inflation and high energy costs.

Cooking gas dealers may hit prices further as supply shortages hit Lagos and other places. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For many Nigerians, the coming weeks may determine whether cooking gas remains an affordable necessity or becomes yet another rising household expense.

Dealers increase Cooking Gas Prices Across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, rose to N7,655.73 in March 2026.

This represents a 12.60% increase on a month-on-month basis compared with N6,799.18 recorded in February 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 4.55% from N7,322.49 recorded in March 2025.

The NBS stated this in its latest price watch report released on Thursday, May 7.

Source: Legit.ng