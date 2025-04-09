FG Releases Statement on Recruitment Process in Federal Tertiary Institutions
FCT, Abuja - The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, has directed all federal tertiary institutions that have been granted waivers to recruit staff to publicly advertise the available vacancies.
The federal tertiary institutions are directed to advertise the roles in at least one national daily newspaper, on their respective websites, and in other relevant academic and professional journals.
Legit.ng reports that this directive aims to ensure a transparent, open, and competitive recruitment process that offers equal opportunity to all eligible Nigerians.
According to a statement on Wednesday, April 9, by Boriowo Folasade, the director, press and public relations, obtained by Legit.ng, this follows the waivers granted to federal tertiary institutions based on submissions made by these institutions concerning their manpower requirements, in line with the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of our higher education institutions.
In addition, the statement said:
"All federal tertiary institutions are reminded to submit their recruitment needs to the ministry for review by the committee on waiver and recruitment. The ministry has put in place adequate mechanisms to ensure compliance and will not hesitate to apply sanctions against any institution that fails to adhere to this directive.
The federal ministry of education remains firmly dedicated to promoting integrity and fairness in all matters related to the Nigerian higher education system."
JAMB: Shittu speaks on admissions into institutions
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Billiaminu Shittu, director of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) zonal office in Lagos, called on tertiary institutions in the state to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and credibility during their admission processes.
According to JAMB's bulletin, obtained by Legit.ng, Shittu made this call while receiving the rector, Timeon Kairos Polytechnic, Lagos, Reverend Titus Kolawole Oyeyemi. Oyeyemi was at the JAMB office in Lagos to officially announce the full accreditation of almost all the key programmes of the institution by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).
Source: Legit.ng
