The Nigerian Army has announced an opening for the 89 Regular Recruit Intake for Trade and Non-Tradesmen and women. According to the military authority, the registration for the exercise will commence online.

The military noted that the application is open to single individuals who possess a National Identity Number, as well as a Bank Verification Number slip and must be a Nigerian by birth. Interested applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit, and must be in line with the military guidelines.

Requirements for Nigerian Army's opening

Applicants are also expected to be free of any criminal case from any court of law in Nigeria. All applicants are also expected to possess a minimum of four passes in their secondary school subjects, including English Language.

The military authority also noted that applicants interested in the tradesmen and women opening should have a Trade Test/City and Guard Certificate, in addition to their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Other document applicants are expected to possess a birth certificate that is endorsed by the National Population Commission (NPC), the local government, a hospital or an age declaration.

The minimum age for non-tradesmen and women is 18, while the maximum age is 22. On the other hand, the applicant age for the position of tradesmen and women is not expected to be more than 26 as of 30 June 2025. Applicants are also expected to possess a valid state of origin certificate.

Major internal insecurity Nigerian Army is fighting

The Nigerian army has been at the forefront of the major internal security threats facing Nigeria for decades. Boko Haram, a terrorist group, has been ravaging the northeast part of Nigeria for the past 15 years. The country has suffered human and economic losses in the region due to the terrorists' activities.

In the northwest and north-central, the Nigerian army has been facing the menace of banditry and kidnapping. Kidnapping was also said to be becoming a business in the southwest part of Nigeria, while successionists are growing in the southeast.

Recently, the military authority has claimed more success in its operation across the country. Several bandit leaders have been gunned down, and terrorists have been pushed to the extreme villages.

