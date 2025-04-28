The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, has not resigned, contrary to widespread social media rumours

His Chief Press Secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, confirmed Garba remains fully in office and continues to perform his duties

The Deputy Governor’s office urged the public to disregard the false reports, warning against misinformation that could cause unnecessary tension

Contrary to widespread speculation on social media, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has not resigned from his position.

This clarification was given on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, in response to the growing rumours.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent via telephone, Abdullahi described the reports as entirely false and baseless, reaffirming that the Deputy Governor remains actively in office.

In a firm dismissal of the rumours, Abdullahi stated:

"I am presently in his official residence; he is upstairs and I am downstairs. I can tell you categorically that Comrade Yakubu Garba is still the Deputy Governor of Niger State. There is nothing like resignation."

She further emphasised that Garba has been performing his duties from his official residence near the Government House in Minna, and there have been no discussions or actions pointing towards a resignation.

Public Urged to Disregard False Reports

The Deputy Governor’s office has called on members of the public to ignore the false information being circulated, warning that such unfounded rumours are capable of stirring unnecessary tension within the state.

Officials stressed the importance of verifying news before dissemination and reiterated that Garba remains committed to fulfilling his responsibilities alongside Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s administration.

The clarification comes as political anxiety had begun to mount across Niger State, fuelled by the unverified claims of Garba’s alleged departure from office.

Source: Legit.ng