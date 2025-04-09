Police Give Update on 2022/2023 Constable Recruitment Exercise
- The Police Service Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced the conclusion of the 2022/2023 Police Constable Recruitment
- The two agencies said the documentation period will be at designated Police Training Schools from 12th- 19th April 2025
- According to the notice, the Police disclosed that successful candidates will resume training on Saturday, 12th April 2025
FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have given a fresh update on the conclusion of the 2022/2023 Police Constable Recruitment.
The police said successful candidates will resume training on Saturday, 12th April 2025.
They advised applicants to log on to https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng/
The NPF made this known in a statement shared via its X handle @PoliceNG on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
According to the notice, the documentation period will be at designated Police Training Schools from 12th- 19th April 2025.
The police emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free
The two agencies warned that candidates who fail to report within this time frame will be considered to have declined the offer.
Nigerians react to Police constable recruitment
@bossconquer119
How much is the police salary? I want to know before applying
@Phenomena_IKB
The Nigerian Police believe in harassing and extorting the citizens, so most of those who are joining the police are doing so to 'enjoy' these 'benefits'. The safeguard of the citizens is for eye service only.
@amaraobiloh
When is the police reform happening?
How are the police recruits being trained?
Are there any plans to stop the collection of bribes when they all graduate?
These are the many questions that are begging for answers.
@bdlhackym
Please check their mental health status. Some might not be fit for the job.
@Desmond_Alari
You said the bail was free, but that's not the case. .how do we now believe recruitment is free?
