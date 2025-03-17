Shell Nigeria has announced a new job opportunity for recent graduates looking to launch their careers

The selected graduates will have a chance to gain hands-on experience and mentorship from Shell's workforce

To be considered for the programme, applicants are expected to meet the Shell listed requirements

Shell Nigeria, one of the world’s leading energy companies has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 graduate trainee programme for qualified Nigerians.

The programme offers graduates a pathway into the organisation.

In a statement, the energy company said it is seeking graduates who align with its mission and are ready to embrace a culture of inclusion, collaboration, and care.

Part of the statements read:

"We are looking for graduates who share our purpose to power progress and our culture of inclusion, collaboration, and care.

"We’ll give you the support you need to forge your own path, and you’ll have real responsibilities and meaningful projects to work on right from the start.

Shell noted that the graduate recruitment within Shell follows a standard global methodology used to attract, select, and place our best talent within the various Shell businesses.

The statement added:

"Shell aims to power progress by delivering cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. As global living standards rise and the population grows, energy demand including oil and gas is expected to persist. However, technological advancements and the urgency to address climate change are driving a shift toward a lower-carbon, multi-source energy system.

"As a leading energy company, Shell is committed to meeting the world’s energy needs in an economically, environmentally, and socially responsible manner. This is an exciting time to be part of the industry. Join us in our ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050—or sooner if possible."

Requirements to be part of the programme

According to Shell, Nigerians interested must be a graduate and have completed the NYSC programme or have an exemption letter.

It added:

"The programme is open to post-NYSC graduates across various fields, including engineering (chemical, mechanical, civil, electrical, production, materials), projects and technology (mechanical), safety and environment, and commercial disciplines.

"As the world evolves with new opportunities and challenges, we seek passionate and bright minds to help navigate them. We are looking for qualified graduates to fill a range of technical and non-technical roles within our organization.

"Submitting multiple applications will result in the automatic disqualification of all submissions."

To apply for the programme, you can use this link

The deadline for the application is Thursday, March 20.

