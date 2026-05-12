A social media commentator called out Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji for giving his triplets Arabic names

In a video that went viral, the man criticised the actor for his action despite making movies about Yoruba culture

The man who also advised Lateef Adedimeji to change the triplets' Arabic names sparked mixed reactions online

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, have continued to make waves over their newly born triplets. Recently, a social media personality identified as MS Baba called out the movie stars over the Arabic names he gave his children.

In a video shared via TikTok, Ms Baba criticised Lateef for giving his triplets Arabic names rather than indigenous Yoruba names. According to the man, the actor didn't learn from the indigenous Yoruba culture he promotes through his movies.

Man asks Lateef Adedimeji to change his triplets' Arabic names. Credit: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Expressing disappointment, the social media personality argued that given Lateef's "exposure and education," the actor should have prioritised his cultural heritage.

He also advised the Lisabi movie star to change the names, claiming the triplets would do so when they get older.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor's triplets were named in a private Islamic ceremony at their residence in Lagos, which was attended by close family members and friends.

At the ceremony, the triplets were named Abdul Rahman Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde, and AbdulRoqeeb Idowu Adebare.

Man sparks reactions as he advises Lateef Adedimeji to change triplets names. Credit: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video of a man criticising Lateef Adedimeji for giving his triplets Arabic name his below:

Reactions as man criticises Lateef Adedimeji

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media. While fans defended the actor's right to name his children whatever he wanted, others shared their take on the importance of cultural identity.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Daddy Zion and Zoe commented:

"honestly I was disappointed too....."

Kamardeen Omotayor commented:

"If he reach your turn name them ogunlakaye or sangodaluro or eegundaluru, boda ode."

Mopelola Elewa said:

"He names his children a good name, I think u DNT know the meaning of the names,Abeg park well Mr man."

Abdulhafeez Olowe Olufunsho Olowe commented:

"All the names are names of Allah taala with meaningful meanings and insha Allah be kudiratlah all of them will be a source of joy and happiness to Adedimeji's family insha Allah."

Folashade Asimi wrote:

"Name your own erupe gbeo , in fact you can even change the name of the one you've giving birth to any foljinng names , intact gossip fit is also a good suggestion. People always want to force Muslims to say something . your religion for you and his for him."

Afolayan Abiodun said:

"Even baba ibeta's name is Abdulateef, does it make him a slave to anyone? U can't be older than what you don't know."

Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on Mother's Day

Legit.ng also reported that it was a moment of celebration for actress Mo Bimpe, as she celebrated Mother's Day.

It was also a special one for Lateef Adedimeji's wife as it marked her first time celebrating Mother's Day.

Lateef Adedimeji, in a moving message on his Instagram page, noted how people asked questions and counted the years, yet she stood through it all, not bitter, loud, or broken, but quietly powerful.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng