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Lateef Adedimeji Faces Backlash Over Triplets’ Arabic Names Despite His Indigenous Yoruba Movies
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Lateef Adedimeji Faces Backlash Over Triplets’ Arabic Names Despite His Indigenous Yoruba Movies

by  Olumide Alake reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • A social media commentator called out Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji for giving his triplets Arabic names
  • In a video that went viral, the man criticised the actor for his action despite making movies about Yoruba culture
  • The man who also advised Lateef Adedimeji to change the triplets' Arabic names sparked mixed reactions online

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Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, have continued to make waves over their newly born triplets. Recently, a social media personality identified as MS Baba called out the movie stars over the Arabic names he gave his children.

In a video shared via TikTok, Ms Baba criticised Lateef for giving his triplets Arabic names rather than indigenous Yoruba names. According to the man, the actor didn't learn from the indigenous Yoruba culture he promotes through his movies.

Man criticises actor Lateef Adedimeji over his triplets' Arabic name.
Man asks Lateef Adedimeji to change his triplets' Arabic names. Credit: lateefadedimeji
Source: Instagram

Expressing disappointment, the social media personality argued that given Lateef's "exposure and education," the actor should have prioritised his cultural heritage.

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He also advised the Lisabi movie star to change the names, claiming the triplets would do so when they get older.

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Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor's triplets were named in a private Islamic ceremony at their residence in Lagos, which was attended by close family members and friends.

At the ceremony, the triplets were named Abdul Rahman Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde, and AbdulRoqeeb Idowu Adebare.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji faces criticism over his triplets Arabic names.
Man sparks reactions as he advises Lateef Adedimeji to change triplets names. Credit: lateefadedimeji
Source: Instagram

The TikTok video of a man criticising Lateef Adedimeji for giving his triplets Arabic name his below:

Reactions as man criticises Lateef Adedimeji

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media. While fans defended the actor's right to name his children whatever he wanted, others shared their take on the importance of cultural identity.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Daddy Zion and Zoe commented:

"honestly I was disappointed too....."

Kamardeen Omotayor commented:

"If he reach your turn name them ogunlakaye or sangodaluro or eegundaluru, boda ode."

Mopelola Elewa said:

"He names his children a good name, I think u DNT know the meaning of the names,Abeg park well Mr man."

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Abdulhafeez Olowe Olufunsho Olowe commented:

"All the names are names of Allah taala with meaningful meanings and insha Allah be kudiratlah all of them will be a source of joy and happiness to Adedimeji's family insha Allah."

Folashade Asimi wrote:

"Name your own erupe gbeo , in fact you can even change the name of the one you've giving birth to any foljinng names , intact gossip fit is also a good suggestion. People always want to force Muslims to say something . your religion for you and his for him."

Afolayan Abiodun said:

"Even baba ibeta's name is Abdulateef, does it make him a slave to anyone? U can't be older than what you don't know."

Adedimeji celebrates Mo Bimpe on Mother's Day

Legit.ng also reported that it was a moment of celebration for actress Mo Bimpe, as she celebrated Mother's Day.

It was also a special one for Lateef Adedimeji's wife as it marked her first time celebrating Mother's Day.

Lateef Adedimeji, in a moving message on his Instagram page, noted how people asked questions and counted the years, yet she stood through it all, not bitter, loud, or broken, but quietly powerful.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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