The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday, December 23, 2024, announced plans to recruit Nigerian graduates as tax officers

Qualified and suitable Nigerian graduates have been asked to look out for more details on recruitment

Legit.ng reports that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is determined to boost the country's non-oil revenue sources

Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday, December 23, 2024, announced vacancies for experienced hires.

The announcement was shared on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the post, the agency highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including strong leadership and communication skills.

Interested candidates are also expected to know the business environment within which taxpayers operate.

The statement reads:

"Public Notice.

"Join us! We are hiring into experienced positions.

"Before applying, please note the eligibility criteria in the flyer.

"If you are ready to make an impact in public service and contribute to national development, apply through this link: http://careers.firs.gov.ng."

Snapshot of FIRS

FIRS is the agency responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the federal government of Nigeria.

One of its mandates is the prompt processing of payment claims and tax refund requests received, within stated timeframes.

FIRS recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Part of the requirements of the new opportunity is that applicants must have the ability to work as a regulator with the courage to ensure full compliance with laws.

Anyone interested in the opportunity must also have a strong team spirit.

Nigerian youths and experienced professionals are encouraged to apply.

FIRS recruitment: Application deadline

Some people may ask: when is the application deadline? Legit.ng gathered that the application portal will be available from Monday, December 23, 2024.

The deadline for submission of applications is Saturday, January 11, 2025.

