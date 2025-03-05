The Federal Civil Service Commission has invited Nigerians to apply for various positions in the Nigerian civil service

The commission revealed that its application, which opened on January 7, 2025, will close on March 10, 2025

It disclosed that has received thousands of applications since the portal opened and also listed the available roles

The Federal Service Commission recruitment portal, opened for applications for vacancies in the service is due to close on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The Federal Service Commission revealed that thousands of applicants have already applied via the portal and asked eligible candidates to apply by logging on to the recruitment portal

How to apply for the roles

The commission said candidates can apply via recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng and then select their roles.

Submit your documents as applicable, including:

Curriculum vitae (CV)

D/Master’s degree certificate

Degree/HND/NCE certificate

WAEC/NECO/NABTEB certificate

Primary school certificate

NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate

Birth certificate/declaration of age

Local government identification and

Recent passport photograph

ExxonMobil opens application portal

Similarly, ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies, has announced it is accepting applications from Nigerian graduates for its graduate training programme.

Organisations design a graduate training program to recruit and develop recent graduates into their workforce.

The oil firm stated that its programme offers Nigerian students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at a world-leading energy company, allowing interns to apply their skills in a real-world business environment.

The internship will last for 12 months

The company emphasized its commitment to continuous learning and development, noting that interns receive on-the-job training, mentoring, and coaching from experienced mentors and supervisors to ensure a comprehensive growth experience.

According to ExxonMobil, geoscience internships typically last 12 months for graduates and are based at its Ikoyi office in Lagos State.

First Bank invites Nigerians to apply for jobs

The development comes as First Bank Nigeria Limited announced job vacancies for various roles across several states in Nigeria.

According to information on the First Bank website, the available positions are for relationship managers in commercial operations.

The states where these vacancies are open include Gombe, Suleja, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jos.

First Bank said successful candidates will be responsible for managing client portfolios, acquiring new customers, and ensuring high-quality service delivery.

The core responsibilities include:

Booking quality assets and ensuring effective portfolio monitoring. Assisting the business manager in executing the team’s functions and activities.

Driving deposit mobilisation and trade transactions.

Providing professional financial solutions to clients.

Structuring credit facilities in line with business potential.

Enhancing customer relationship management and deepening existing accounts.

Marketing the bank’s products to meet customer demands. Contributing to the development of new banking products tailored to client needs.

GTBank announces job vacancies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank, announced it was accepting applications from experienced tech professionals to fill vacant positions.

The job openings were exclusively for experienced professionals with the technical expertise to drive impactful solutions.

In a statement posted on its verified social media handles, the bank said the job provides an opportunity to take a successful applicant's career to the next level.

