Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries got many talking as he claimed Jesus Christ never entered the house of a poor man, which he says indicates Christ’s disapproval of poverty

The cleric stated that Christ’s mission was not only to save souls but also to liberate believers from poverty, urging Christians to reject a “poverty mentality”

The sermon has gone viral on social media, and Nigerians have shared their opinions about Ibiyeomie's interpretations of Jesus' interactions during his earthly ministry

The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has asserted that Jesus Christ harbours a strong dislike for poverty and never associated closely with the poor during His earthly ministry.

Ibiyeomie made this assertion on Sunday, April 13.

Speaking to his congregation in a trending video, Pastor Ibiyeomie claimed that, according to the scripture, Jesus never entered the home of a poor man, which he interpreted as a sign of divine disapproval of poverty.

Speaking further, the cleric stated that Christ’s death and resurrection were not only to bring salvation but also to free believers from poverty.

As reported by The Punch, he argued that remaining in poverty after coming to Christ reflects a lack of spiritual understanding.

Ibiyeomie said:

“Jesus never visited any poor person in his house, check your bible. That means he hates poverty. He visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food.

“He visited a sinner, Zacchaeus, who was rich. Tell me one poor man Jesus entered his house. He hates poverty, that’s the meaning. He hates people who are poor. He died for you not to be poor. How can you now come to church with some kind of mentality?

“You can come poor but you’re not permitted to remain poor. There’s nothing wrong with you coming to Christ as a poor man, but it’s wrong for you to remain poor. It is wrong.”

Nigerians react as Pastor David Ibiyeomie talks about Jesus

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@bestomiiaf tweeted:

"Lack of physical cash is not the only thing called poverty."

@Shekwoaye tweeted:

"This stand is not bible, these men feed on the gullibility of people to peddle lies, "Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee.."Acts 3:6, Paul said "..as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things."2Cor 6:10."

@blackash31 tweeted:

"But thé church will still collect tithes and offering from the poor."

@2_Oies tweeted:

"Dis one just dey use bible and altar hustle steady.

"Dem oyedepo spiritual son."

Ibiyeomie describes Oyedepo as headquarters of prosperity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo, the leader of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel, has been described as the headquarters of prosperity.

David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding pastor of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, gave this description in a viral video on social media.

Ibiyeomie's latest comment about Oyedepo has started generating reactions from Nigerians and one of them asked how Jesus would be described.

