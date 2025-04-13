Brown Ideye has reiterated that he does not have a second wife or another family whether in Nigeria or abroad

The Enyimba of Aba striker maintained that he is only married to one woman whom he tied the knot in 2010

A Ukrainian woman has constantly taken to social media to claim that the Nigerian footballer abandoned her and their kids

Former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has taken to social media to reiterate that he does not have a second wife.

The 36-year-old, who recently joined NPFL club Enyimba, disclosed that he does not have another family, at home or abroad.

There are speculations that a Ukrainian woman, simply called Alex, accused the Nigerian footballer of abandoning her and their kids.

Ideye spent three seasons at Dynamo Kyiv between 2011 and 2014, when he was alleged to have met the estranged woman.

In December 2024, the striker denied the allegations, claiming he was being blackmailed.

Soccernet had reported that Alex claimed she dated the football star during his time in Ukraine and they had two kids together.

Alex shared photos on Instagram, branding Ideye as an absent father as she went on to tag his wife, Damika in the post. She wrote:

“@ideyebrown @damkaideye I tell you just one thing: what we do know it’s a big sin! I feel sorry for us because God is not blind and people are not stupid,” she wrote in one post,. “Shame be with you Brown and your family when all the world see the results of the DNA test.. True always open, lets the world see your real face! I don’t have say anything more, I pure for God..”

Ideye denies allegations

Ideye denied the allegation, saying he lived with his family during his two years in Ukraine and calling the claims a money-driven scheme.

He voiced frustration, accusing those involved of trying to blackmail him with lies.

The former West Brom star, in his latest post, warned that his silence should not be taken for foolishness.

He wrote on X:

"I've said it before and I'm saying it again, I don't have a second wife or family home or abroad.

"Happily married in 2010 and God blessed my wife and I with 2 lovely boys. Don't take my silence for foolishness, period."

When Enyimba announced Ideye signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has officially joined the Nigerian Premier League club Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

The Aba-based outfit had earlier announced an agreement with the striker, who won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the tutelage of Stephen Keshi.

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward joins former international teammates Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi of Kano Pillars in the Nigerian top flight.

Also, former Super Eagles defender Godfrey Oboabona was also unveiled in February 2024 as more ex-internationals continue to decide to play their trade back home before their respective retirement from professional football.

