Pastor Abel Damina has responded to the controversy trailing his claims of ordaining Pastor Paul Enenche

In a video that has since gone viral, Damina recalled how he publicly ordained Enenche in 1996

The cleric also responded to Pastor David Ibiyeomie for referring to him as a rat, spurring reactions online

More videos from Pastor Abel Damina's recent interview on a podcast have continued to emerge, spurring reactions.

The founder and president of Abel Damina Ministries International, while speaking with Nedu on the HonestBunch podcast, recounted how he ordained Pastor Paul Enenche, the general overseer of Dunamis Church in Abuja, in February 1996.

Abel Damina, a fiery preacher, revealed that Enenche was trained in the ministry under a pastor of his church's branch in Jos, Plateau state.

Damina disclosed that Enenche's ordination ceremony was attended by Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the vice presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, and gospel music star Panam Percy Paul.

The cleric made this known while responding to Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, who initially faulted the claim and even called him a rat.

VDM defends Pastor Abel Damina

