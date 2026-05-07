A young lady who graduated from Delta State University with a first class in medical biochemistry celebrated her latest achievement

She shared how she faced battles during her stay in DELSU and how she overcame the challenges

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A young lady, Igonor Naomi, celebrated as she bagged a first class in Medical Biochemistry from Delta State University.

Celebrating her win, the young lady took to social media to share her experiences as an undergraduate.

A DELSU student who wrote UTME 5 times finally bags first class, shares story. Photo: @luminousbeautyyy

Source: TikTok

DELSU student bags first class, shares experience

Identified as @luminousbeautyyy on TikTok, the lady shared her experience with "village" people.

She said:

"My village people said I wouldn't go to school after writing JAMB for 5 years. Here I am, a first class holder, best graduating student, medical biochemistry!! Delta State University. I fought guys, I fought hard!! God was by my side. I did not fight alone."

Naomi added:

"Omo I’m sooo teary writing this 😭😭😭… I just kept on writing jamb, going for vigils, deliverances, nd prayers. They kept on appearing in my dreams telling me I wouldn’t go to school, I can’t go to school, they wouldn’t allow me amount to anything. I prayed!!!!!!, fasted, did midnight prayers. Thank you Jesus!!!!!!!!"

See her TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate DELSU first class graduate

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the first-class graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Joy said:

Biochemistry wow that’s great . Course weh nearly take my life . Congratulations 🥂 girlll

lil_fave said:

"omo congratulations I'm tapping from this grace 😩🤭 Keep winning girl."

priscy 268 said:

"A dream you’ve carried for years now a reality. This didn’t happen by chance. Congratulations, my first class graduate."

Willflourish said:

"Big congratulations dear i tap from ur grace in the same situation rn."

Tess said:

"Awwwwn,my department 🥺I’m happy for you stranger 🥰keep soaring above your equals,I love you."

Thick on Deck said:

"Guess what? This is just the beginning you will do so great that they’ll be mesmerized by your achievements. I’m proud of you."

Big Tog said:

"I don't know you but I'm really happy for you ❤️congratulations to you."

Somma's closet said:

"Dear stranger congratulations 😍....you conquered and succeeded beyond your imagination....I'm Soo proud and happy for you dear."

iranse said:

"my God doesn't fill to the brim, when He fills,it overflows, my cup runth over."

A Nigerian lady who graduated with a first class shared her story as she topped her class. Photo: @luminousbeautyyy

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng