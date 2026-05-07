Nigerian businessman Amadi Simon was arrested in Switzerland during a coordinated international operation targeting a drug syndicate

The NDLEA said investigators traced hotels, apartments, bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets allegedly linked to proceeds from narcotics trafficking

Law enforcement agencies from Nigeria, the United States, Switzerland, France and Greece collaborated on the multi-country investigation

A Nigerian businessman identified as Amadi Simon has been arrested in Switzerland following an international operation targeting a transnational drug money laundering network allegedly linked to billions of naira in illicit proceeds.

The operation was carried out through a joint effort involving the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, and law enforcement agencies in Switzerland, France and Greece.

Nigerian businessman Amadi Simon was arrested in Switzerland. Photo: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

Two alleged accomplices, Jecinta Amara Ikechi and Blessing Ngozi Amadi, were also arrested in Anambra and Delta states during coordinated raids connected to the investigation.

NDLEA dismantles global drug laundering network

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NDLEA said investigations uncovered an extensive financial operation allegedly used to move and conceal proceeds from narcotics trafficking and related crimes across multiple countries.

According to the agency, authorities tracked a network involving shell firms, proxy operators, cryptocurrency wallets and several bank accounts allegedly connected to the syndicate’s activities.

Investigators also identified a number of high-value properties believed to have been acquired with proceeds linked to the operation. Among them are Jovi Hotel in Asaba, another hospitality facility in Agbor, Delta State, and residential apartments in Abuja.

Authorities traced hotel properties in Delta State and Abuja to the alleged criminal network. Photo: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

The agency confirmed that several bank accounts and crypto assets tied to the network had already been blocked as part of efforts to disrupt the movement of funds linked to the case.

Properties, accounts linked to syndicate seized

Chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), described the arrests as a major breakthrough in the fight against international drug trafficking and financial crimes.

He said the operation demonstrated the agency’s commitment to pursuing criminal networks operating within and outside Nigeria.

“The NDLEA remains relentless in its pursuit of those involved in narcotics trafficking and associated financial crimes, regardless of where they attempt to hide. Built upon a foundation of strategic partnership, unwavering integrity, and dedicated professionalism, the NDLEA is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is neither a haven for drug traffickers who profit from illicit substances nor a sanctuary for their criminal proceeds”, Marwa stated.

The anti-narcotics agency also acknowledged the support received from the US DEA and other international partners during the investigation, which reportedly lasted several months across different jurisdictions.

Marwa said collaboration with foreign agencies has strengthened intelligence gathering, tactical operations and evidence management in complex transnational crime cases.

NDLEA arrests former Nigerian footballer for smuggling drugs

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle drugs.

NDLEA officers arrested a former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu.

The agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the two suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng