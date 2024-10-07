A video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie sharing how he increased his offering despite the economic situation is trending online

The cleric, during a ministration, advised his church members on the need to give, especially during hardship

Pastor David Ibiyeomie's video has since stirred reactions from many, including media personality DaddyFreeze

Amid the mixed reactions to Pastor EA Adeboye's comment about tithing, a video of another cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, preaching on the importance of offering is trending online.

In the video shared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, shared how his income improved when he increased his offering amid hardship in the country.

Pastor Ibiyeomie encourages people to give more to God. Credit: @davidIbiyeomie @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The clergyman, in his charge to his church members, said the best time to give to God is during hardship.

In his words,

"In the midst of hardship, I increased my offering to God and my income increased. This best time to give is now during hardship."

Watch the trending video below:

Recall that actress Shan George reacted to a video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie linking tithing to Adam's fall in the Garden of Eden.

DaddyFreeze, other react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as DaddyFreeze dropped laughing emojis.

See other comments below:

eko_gustavo:

"He is actually right... The best time to show kindness is during hard times... But kindness is not giving it to the pastor but anyone who actually needs it.... Open your mind."

mr_dbb:

"Attending this man’s church is more dangerous than playing sport betting."

tundewearitall:

"Why does this man only preach about tithe."

asmanti_1:

"Nah joe father the talk like this,. I will save this video to show him son."

drwaltz1960:

"In The Midst Of Hardship, I Increased My Savings O."

officialmcpamilerin:

"Why tithe and offering message Everytime, wettin do "salvation message" just asking oo."

whiteinteriors_15:

"I hear you CEO Pastorprenuer Nigeria Limited. I will my mum, less privileged and bring it to you sir."

Ibiyeomie curses Yahoo Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ibiyeomie warned anyone who was into internet fraud to repent without delay, saying it is stealing.

The man of God accused internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, of committing murder every day.

He also cursed policemen who collect money to release Yahoo boys anytime they are arrested.

