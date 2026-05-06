Former Kano state governor Ganduje has said that only the Supreme Court can resolve the ongoing emirship dispute in Kano

The former APC chairman said this while dismissing reports stating that he endorsed Sanusi, calling it a misinterpretation of courtesy

According to Ganduje, ccurrent legal status recognises Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir pending Supreme Court ruling

Abuja, FCT - Former Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that only the Supreme Court can determine the outcome of the ongoing emirship dispute in Kano.

He added that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf would be bound to implement the court’s final decision.

Kano Emirship: Supreme Court, Gov Yusuf Have Final Say, Ganduje Speaks Again

Source: Twitter

Ganduje denies endorsing Sanusi

Ganduje made the remarks in a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba, in response to reports suggesting he had endorsed Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano and chairman of the Kano State Council of Chiefs.

He described the reports as a misinterpretation, saying his reference to Sanusi by his traditional title during a recent public event was purely out of courtesy and protocol.

“It is important to clarify that what happened was simply an expression of respect in a public gathering. It should not be misconstrued as an endorsement,” Ganduje said.

Kano emirship case remains in court - Ganduje

The former governor stressed that the emirship tussle remains sub judice and warned against public comments that could amount to contempt of court.

He noted that the Court of Appeal had earlier directed all parties to maintain the status quo pending a final ruling by the Supreme Court.

“The subsisting legal position recognises Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano and Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 14th Emir, pending the final judgment of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Kano emirship: Judiciary to decide - Ganduje

Ganduje said he had no constitutional authority to endorse or reject any claimant to the emirship, emphasising that the matter lies entirely with the judiciary and, subsequently, the state government.

He added that media reports had exaggerated what he described as a routine acknowledgement of protocol.

“The interpretation being given to the remark is clearly exaggerated,” he said, urging all parties to exercise restraint and await the Supreme Court judgment expected next year.

The Kano emirship dispute has drawn widespread attention, with rival claims to the throne continuing to generate political and legal tensions in the state.

Kano Emirship: Supreme Court, Gov Yusuf Have Final Say, Ganduje Speaks Again

Source: Twitter

Supreme Court takes action on Kano emir tussle

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the high-profile legal tussle over the Kano Emirate seat to April 19, 2027, after the matter was first heard at the apex court.

At the proceedings on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Supreme Court heard the preliminary arguments from the parties involved in the matter before announcing the adjournment.

The suit, which has drawn widespread public and political attention, was about the contentious leadership structure of the Kano Emirate. The move to fix the date one year away suggests that the court could be preparing for an extensive legal consideration of the matter, as Nigerians are eager to hear the latest developments on one of the most closely monitored traditional institutions in the country.

Source: Legit.ng