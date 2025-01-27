Bishop David Oyedepo, the spiritual leader of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, has been described as the headquarters of prosperity

David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding pastor of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has described Bishop David Oyedepo, the spiritual leader and general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as the Winners Chapel, as the headquarters of prosperity.

In a short video shared by therealchurchgist on Friday, January 24, the cleric remarked while delivering the word of God. He commented that offering and tithing must work together as one protects the other.

Ibiyeomie noted that some people give offerings and do not pay titles, therefore, their good intentions have no security. He said

"If you don't sow seed, there will be no multiplication. The headquarters of prosperity is Oyedepo and I study prosperity from him by privilege. I know prosperity because of him."

David Oyedepo: Nigerians' reaction to Ibiyeomie's confession

The comment by the religious leader has started generating reactions from some Nigerians who went to the comment section of the video to share their views. Below are some of their comments:

Oluwaseun wrote:

"Please o. Does Pastor Ibiyeomie only preach about prosperity and collecting tithe or it happens that I only come across those types of messages every time he’s on my screen? Maybe na coincident, make I no overthink am."

Apesinola asked:

"Who is the headquarters of Holiness and righteous living?"

Chief Cahill reacted:

"Wow thank you so much for these teachings I'm grateful."

Tope Adesina then querried:

"And Jesus is?"

Michael Elisha tweeted:

"There is no other way to guard yourself against flattery than by making men understand that telling you the truth will not offend you."

See the video here:

In December 2024, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun welcomed Bishop Oyedepo to the state's 2024 annual Christmas Carol. In a trending video, the governor welcomed the religious leader to the event by prostrating for him. He expressed his gladness to see Bishop Oyedepo and thanked him for being available for the event.

During the ministration, Oyedepo encouraged the people to become champions of reconciliation. He urged them to support their leaders and foster a spirit of unity and cooperation to build a brighter future for all.

Oyedepo also led a prayer session for the country and Ogun state, emphasising the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and the gift of peace that comes with the season.

See the video here:

Oyedepo mentions universities that influenced him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Oyedepo has said he got the idea to establish Covenant University from nine international universities.

Oyedepo, the Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Regents of Covenant University made this known at the convocation of the institution on Friday, October 11.

The cleric said though there was nothing was copied from the nine institutions, they had a great influence on his vision.

