A Nigerian Catholic Priest has reacted to a trending video in which Pastor David Ibiyeomie preached that Jesus hates poor people

In the sermon, the pastor who leads Salvation Ministries based in Port Harcourt said Jesus visited the homes of only rich people

He opined that Jesus hated poverty, which was why he never visited the home of any poor person during his stay on earth

A Catholic priest has picked holes in a claim made by Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.

In a sermon that has gone viral, Pastor Ibiyemoie argued that Jesus Christ hates poor people.

The Port Harcourt-based pastor predicated his teaching on the basis that Jesus Christ avoided visiting poor people while on earth.

He said that all those Jesus visited in their homes were rich, insisting that people are not permitted to be poor in the church.

His words:

"If I tell you something, it will baffle you. Jesus never visited any poor person in the house. Read your Bible. That means he hates poverty. Check! He visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food. He visited a sinner called Zachaeus, who was rich. Tell me one poor Jesus entered his house. He hates poverty, that's the meaning. He hates people who are poor. He died for you not be poor. So, how can you now, come into church and have that kind of mentality. You can come poor but you are not permitted to remain poor. Nothing wrong you coming to Christ as a poor man but it is wrong for you to remain what? It is wrong!"

Father Kelvin Ugwo counters Ibiyeomie's claims

But reacting to the sermon, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu insisted that Jesus Christ never cared about people's financial status.

He insisted that Jesus's ministry was centred on bringing salvation to people rather than focusing on what they have.

The priest said:

"In this viral video, I just want to use it to point out something you probably know already. Jesus' ministry was not centred on what you have or don't have but rather on who and where you are with regard to the salvation of your soul. There is a very big difference. He did not visit people or call people because of what they have or did not have but because of the salvation of their souls. In other words, if he visits a rich man, it is not because he is rich but because he is a sinner in need of repentance. That is why he said it is the sick that need the doctor."

Ozo Raph said:

"Poverty is man-made. And because there is poverty in Nigeria because of bad government that is why. Prosperity pastors strive in Nigeria."

Great Bobby said:

"Thank God a lot of us know the scriptures for ourselves, so we cannot be fooled by your error sermons, gone are those days when only the priest own the scriptures. Those in his church are the brainléss I blame."

