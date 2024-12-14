Pastor David Ibiyeomie is known for his preachings on prosperity and has not failed to advise Christians to give for the growth of the church

In his latest teaching, he advised Christians who worship via online platforms to always give their offerings

He also informed them what they should do if they do not want to give their offerings, and it spurred mixed reactions online

The lead pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has advised Christians against worshipping via online platforms without giving their offerings.

During one of his messages shared on social media, the 62-year-old cleric said that anyone who attends online services without giving offerings should go offline instead.

Several netizens had mixed feelings about the preacher's teaching. Some people said he loves to focus on tithes and offerings.

However, other people supported the pastor and they noted the importance of giving offerings. It would not be the first time that Ibiyeomie would trend over his preaching on giving and it does not stop him from speaking what he believes in.

Reactions as David Ibiyeomie preaches on offerings

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to David Ibiyeomie's teaching on offerings below:

@queen_kateelfrida:

"That’s Because if you are not doing offering, how will they maintain the streaming platform. It’s not everything you attack the church."

@larrybooming:

"People who understand kingdom principles will not have a problem with this."

@mwalimu_ugo:

"This man takes offerings and tithes too personal."

@mr_ola__:

"If you like give, if you like don't give it's not going to stop God's work."

@tailorvictoriouss:

"Even Salvation ministry doesn't preach salvation anymore. It's now prosperity. Money money. Be like offering don dey scarce for church, these pastors won’t wrap it up."

