A video clip containing a sermon by Pastor David Ibiyeomie has gone viral on social media.

The popular man of God who pastors Salvation Ministries made comments about poverty and poor people.

Pastor Ibiyemie opined that Jesus never visited any poor person. Photo credit: Instagram/Pastor Ibiyeomie.

According to the Port Harcourt-based pastor, while Jesus Christ was on earth, he never visited poor people. The clip was posted on X by Naija Pr.

He said Jesus Christ paid visits to people's houses, but he seemed to have avoided those who were poor.

Pastor Ibiyeomie said the reason for this is that Jesus Christ hated poverty. He said Jesus died so that people would escape poverty.

His words:

"If I tell you something, it will baffle you. Jesus never visited any poor person in the house. Read your Bible. That means he hates poverty. Check! He visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food. He visited a sinner called Zachaeus, who was rich. Tell me one poor Jesus entered his house. He hates poverty, that's the meaning. He hates people who are poor. He died for you not be poor. So, how can you now, come into church and have that kind of mentality. You can come poor but you are not permitted to remain poor. Nothing wrong you coming to Christ as a poor man but it is wrong for you to remain what? It is wrong!"

Reactions as Ibiyeomie makes comments about poverty

@Govmentson said:

"There’s no peace for the poor!"

@iam_arinzona said:

"Not true! the woman that's dying of hungry who gave all she has nko."

@Bobbydbobo said:

"These marketers sha. Same Jesus that said “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of God.” They will want to drive home discussion of prosperity for their own gain and then twist the Bible."

@Stazingar said:

"These guys are standing Christianity on its head. Christianity was built on the glorification of the poor and the downtrodden despised by the Romans. Jesus was the only ancient God to die on a cross - a punishment for slaves. Jesus died for the poor, not the rich."

@realeddisoneo said:

"But he went to raise Lazarus, his poor friend from the grave… It high time we all start listening to Dr Abel Damina."

