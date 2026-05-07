A young Nigerian lady has proudly showcased her father's handwriting on TikTok after she found one of his notebooks from 1981

Displaying pages of her father's very old notebook, the lady admitted that she is obsessed and amazed by how her dad wrote at the time

Apart from her father's handwriting, internet users were amazed to see his expenses list showing how cheap things were many years ago

A lady, @rissaashley7, has taken to TikTok to flaunt her father's handwriting with pride.

In her TikTok post on May 6, the lady posted pages out of one of her father's notebooks from 1981, which she had found.

A lady who found her father's 1981 notebook has shown off his handwriting online. Photo Credit: @rissaashley7

Source: TikTok

"My daddy's handwriting is so beautiful," she wrote on one of the slides of her TikTok post, which featured a page he had written on.

The lady also posted her father's expenses seen on one of the pages and was amazed by how cheap things were then, when compared to the present age.

"The cost of things. Omg.

"Can we pls go back to the good old days," she remarked.

Social media users have reacted to the lady's post, with some commenting on her father's handwriting.

A lady has shown the public her father's fine handwriting. Photo Credit: @rissaashley7

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's father's old note

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's father's old note below:

𝐁ℴℴ𝐛𝐚𝓀𝒶𝐫𝐫🎭🦅 said:

"The handwriting OMG."

HELEN said:

"Meat 60 naira? You people should take me back, I want to unsubscribe from 21st century."

Mummy K said:

"First time seeing something that has to do with my home …. My dad was also a student."

WHITE GODDESS🤍 said:

"I think say my papa talk say na slate and rock Dey them write on."

bámidélé said:

"Oh dear.... this is so beautiful and it brought tears to my eyes. It reminded me of my dad's books and writings, and how I tried so hard to keep them. I wanted to finish his manuscripts for him and put them out like he envisioned, but I wasn't able to, they all got destroyed. Still one of the biggest losses I have had to face. This is such beautiful archival material."

Thrifts store in Mpape Abuja said:

"No one saw the “beggars”! He knew he will settle them and he included it in the list! Good man."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Calabar student had impressed people with her handwriting.

JSS3 student's handwriting goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JSS3 student's handwriting had gone viral after his teacher shared a photo of his note.

Taking to her X account with the handle @Aderonke, the teacher displayed a photo of the worrying script. In her caption, she shared how marking the script became a stressful task due to the student's extremely poor penmanship. She stated that the writing was so unclear that it almost seemed as though it belonged to an entirely different subject, like Arabic.

Alongside her comments, the teacher posted a photo of the student’s work to give others a clearer understanding of what she had encountered. The photo seemed to confirm her concerns, as the handwriting looked disorganised and difficult to interpret.

Source: Legit.ng