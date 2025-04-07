In what could be described as a relief, a top government official, Samuel Jatau, narrowly escaped an ambush by suspected terrorists in Bokkos LGA while visiting communities affected by previous attacks

It was reported that the terrorists attacked the SSG's convoy, but were forced to flee into the mountains after a swift response from his security personnel

In reaction, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, who visited Plateau state on Sunday, pledged justice for victims of the recent attacks

The Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, narrowly escaped an ambush by suspected terrorists on Sunday, April 6, in the Hurti community of Monguna district, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers, suspected terrorists, laid an ambush near Hurti community in the Monguna district.

As reported by The Punch, the SSG was on a visit to Bokkos, which had been severely impacted by gunmen attacks.

The terrorists reportedly attacked his convoy, but were overwhelmed by superior firepower from his security detail, retreated into the nearby bush and surrounding mountains.

Reacting, Jatau condemned the attack, describing it as an act of impunity.

He called on the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for urgent intervention.

“I lack words to express my sorrow and anger. We just tested what these communities are feeling. We were almost ambushed. I was looking at my phone in the car when I suddenly heard gunshots. When I looked up, I saw two young men running into the bush, armed with guns,” the SSG said.

Plateau killings: NAS visits Operation Safe Haven

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, assured that Tinubu's government was actively addressing the recent security breaches in Bokkos LGA.

Legit.ng reports that the death toll in coordinated gunmen attacks on some communities in Bokkos LGA of Plateau state has risen to 52.

This followed the recovery of an additional 40 corpses of victims that were killed by the rampaging gunmen on Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3, night while the search and rescue team kept combing the bushes for missing persons.

But on Sunday, April 6, during an operational visit to Plateau state at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Ribadu said:

“We will ensure that all those arrested in connection with the recent attacks are brought to justice. The Federal Government is committed to improving security in the region, and we will not tolerate impunity.”

President Tinubu reacts to Plateau attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had ordered a nationwide security crackdown following deadly attacks in several Plateau State communities that left multiple people dead and properties destroyed.

The coordinated assaults occurred in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, plunging residents into mourning and displacing families.

