The death toll has risen to 52 after gunmen attacked five communities in the Bokkos local government council of Plateau State

Gunmen attacked and killed 52 people in the Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), Hurti, and Tadai communities

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, gave a breakdown of the casualties

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada, has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international.

Bokko, Plateau state - Gunmen have killed no fewer than 52 people in five communities in the Bokkos local government council of Plateau State.

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, said 40 more corpses were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Gunmen kill 52 people in 5 communities in Plateau state. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Fuddang said the search and rescue team continued to comb the bushes for missing persons.

As reported by The Punch, Fuddang stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos on Friday, April 4, 2025.

“31 persons were given a mass burial on Thursday, with another five underage victims burnt to ashes in Hurti village, 11 others were killed in Ruwi village, four persons were killed in Manguna, with one person killed in Dafo village”,

It was gathered that gunmen had attacked the Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna (Tagai), Hurti, and Tadai communities on the night of April 2nd, 2025, and opened fire on innocent citizens.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mrs Joyce Ramnap, disclosed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

Ramnap’s statement partially reads:

“Security agencies have deployed and dominated these areas to ensure normalcy returns at the shortest possible time.

“Additionally, important arrests have been made by the security agencies, and this will hopefully help in stemming the tide of this ugly situation. We strongly urge citizens to exercise restraint and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that an attack by armed gunmen at the Gidan Ado community of Ganawuri in Riyom LGA of Plateau state claimed 15 lives and left several others injured.

Locals disclosed to the press that armed men attacked the community on the eve of Christmas, a year after a similar occurrence.

The state Police spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, and Major Samson Zhakom, the spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven, have reacted to the development.

Legit.ng also reported that a cleric serving with the Assemblies of God Church and four other persons were murdered by unknown gunmen in Plateau state.

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday confirmed that the five individuals were killed in a fresh attack, which happened in a village of Kwall District in Bassa LGA of the state.

The national publicity secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, Sam Jugo, confirmed the development and noted that two others injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Bandits kill 40 people in Plateau community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that about 40 people were reportedly killed as bandits raided a community in Plateau state.

A youth leader in the Bashar District LGA of the state, Sahpi’i Sambo, confirmed the troubling development to journalists and shared further details.

However, the state police command is yet to give an official statement regarding the attack that has sacked many from the affected community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng