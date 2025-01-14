A tragic accident in the Kwana Maciji area of Plateau State claimed the lives of 19 people and injured 11 others who were returning from a wedding ceremony

The victims, who had travelled from Kano State, were trapped and burnt when the vehicle caught fire after the crash

The survivors were rushed to Pankshin General Hospital in Plateau state for immediate medical attention

Plateau state - A devastating accident occurred over the weekend in the Kwana Maciji area of the Pankshin Local Government Area, claiming the lives of 19 people and injuring 11 others who were returning from a wedding ceremony in Barkin Ladi local government area.

The chairman of the Pankshin local government area emergency management committee, John Dasar, confirmed that the victims, who had travelled from Kano State for the wedding, were on their way home when the accident happened.

The travellers were being helped out of the vehicle when it caught fire.

According to the Chairman, who Daily Trust quoted, the travellers were being helped out of the vehicle when it caught fire, tragically burning 19 people who were yet to be evacuated.

In his words:

“The accident happened on Saturday, the people were from Kano, they came for a wedding ceremony at Barkin Ladi. They were returning home and were to pass through Gindiri to Bauchi which is a shorter route. The driver and a few others survived but 19 of them were burnt beyond recognition because when the accident happened, the people were being helped out of the vehicle when it caught fire and trapped the deceased.”

The survivors were promptly rushed to Pankshin General Hospital for medical attention. Dasar emphasized the importance of road safety and urged all road users to adhere to safety regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The community is now in mourning, and efforts are underway to provide support to the affected families and ensure proper burial rites for the deceased.

Road accident in Nigeria

Road accidents are a significant concern in Nigeria, experiencing many incidents annually. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria recorded 2,187 road accidents in the third quarter of 2023 alone.

These accidents often result in numerous injuries and fatalities, with the North-Central region recording the highest number of crashes in 2023.

FRSC has indicated that efforts are ongoing to improve road safety through strategic policies and public education campaigns.

Plateau State

Plateau State is located in the central region of Nigeria, often referred to as the "Middle Belt."

Known for its scenic beauty, the state features a diverse landscape that includes hills and mountains. Jos is its capital city.

Plateau State is rich in cultural heritage and home to various ethnic groups, each contributing to its vibrant cultural tapestry.

The state's economy is primarily based on agriculture, particularly potatoes and maize, which are widely grown and cultivated.

Additionally, Plateau State is notable for its mining activities, such as tin and columbite mining.

