Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi - A student of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Augustine Madubiya, a 400-level Economics student, has been abducted by suspected bandits at an off-campus hostel in Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8, when five armed men stormed the hostel, known as Istijaba Villa, located in Unguwar Jeji. The bandits demanded money from the students, but when they explained they had none, the attackers assaulted them.

How bandits kidnapped Kebbi student

During the commotion, a neighbor, Malam Siddi Hussaini, who came to investigate the situation, was shot dead by the armed men. Another student, Collaneous Steven, a 200-level Business Administration student, managed to escape. The abductors took Madubiya away.

The university's Public Relations Officer, Jamilu Magaji, confirmed the incident and stated that the vice chancellor, Muhammad Zaiyan-Umar, had addressed the students, reaffirming the university's commitment to ensuring their safety. The vice chancellor also communicated the incident to Governor Nasir Idris and expressed gratitude to the local community for its support.

The university authorities have called for further assistance from the government and security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted student. The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by students in Nigerian universities.

The university's management has assured students of their safety and well-being, while the security agencies are working to rescue the abducted student. The incident is a reminder of the need for increased security measures to protect students and communities from banditry and kidnapping.

This came amid several battles against insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the northern part, where terrorists and bandits are simultaneously operating. In the northwest, the bandits have carried out several attacks, including killing and kidnapping.

The kidnapping of a final year student in Kebbi state is the latest in the activities of the bandits in the northwest region. However, it is pertinent to note that several bandit leaders have been killed by the military.

In the northeast, the Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have wreaked havoc on lives and properties and have been operating for over 15 years. The defence authority has continued to work to curtail the activities of the terrorist group in the region.

