The police have commenced an investigation into a case of jungle justice that led to the death of a man, Peter, and left another victim, Dokagk Danladi, severely injured

The incident occurred in the Lushi area on April 9, when a mob targeted the two men, accusing them of stealing a dog

Bauchi state police commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the incident and reaffirmed the Force's commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice

The Nigerian Police has vowed to leave no “stone unturned” in its investigation into a case of jungle justice that resulted in the death of a man identified as Peter in Bauchi state.

Dog theft: One killed, one injured

Mob takes action against man wrongly accused of dog theft. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement on Thursday, Apil 10, said the incident which happened on April 9, also left another man, 38-year-old Dokagk Danladi with severe injuries in the Lushi area of Bauchi state.

Wakil explained that victims were accused of stealing a dog, leading to a mob assault on them.

As reported by Channels TV, he noted that the attack took place around 11:30pm when a group of youths targeted the two individuals.

One of the victims, Dokagk Danladi, suffered serious machete wounds to his head and was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment. His companion, Peter, whose last name remains unidentified, was found lifeless at the scene.

Police commissioner reacts as mob kills Bauchi man

Police react as mob kills man allegedly accused of theft in Bauchi state. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer have visited the crime scene to identify those responsible for the attack and gather more information about the incident.

“The investigation is currently underway. The command is diligently working to ensure a thorough examination of this incident, focusing on identifying all individuals involved in the mob assault,” Wakil said.

He also stated that the Bauchi state police commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the incident, describing it as “barbaric” and damaging to the nation’s legal system.

The CP stressed that it is wrong for anyone to assume the role of law enforcement, adding that the suspects should be handed over to the police or relevant authorities for due process.

Source: Legit.ng