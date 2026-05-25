A Nigerian man shared screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation he had with his ex-girlfriend who contacted him after five years

The lady bypassed serious conversation or proper checking up and demanded that the man send her money to buy ice cream

The man rejected the request and criticised the action on social media, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after revealing the unexpected request his ex-girlfriend made when she contacted him for the first time in five years.

The man, identified on X as Adeyemi Oyero (@AdeyemiOyero), shared screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation alongside a post expressing his frustration over the interaction.

A young man gets frustrated after his girlfriend made a request of him. Photo credit: @AdeyemiOyero

Source: Twitter

According to him, the pair broke up over five years ago and had not spoken since then. However, he said his former girlfriend suddenly reached out to him again, but instead of checking up on him or having a serious conversation, she allegedly asked him to send her money for ice cream.

“We broke up over 5 years ago and yesterday was the first time she reached out again,” he wrote. “No serious conversation, no proper checking up… na ice cream money she first requested for.”

Man shares chat with ex-girlfriend of five years

Screenshots attached to the post showed the ex-girlfriend repeatedly asking him to buy her ice cream while also making playful references to footballer Achraf Hakimi, who became widely discussed online because of his financial arrangement with his mother.

In response, the man jokingly told her that Hakimi had taught him well and even said he would tell his mother about the request.

Despite the light-hearted tone of the chat, the man criticised what he described as shameless behaviour, claiming some women only reconnect with former partners when they want financial assistance.

Reactions as ex-girlfrien makes rare request

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from X users who saw the post:

@hervoice50 said:

"She has no shame at all, she loved you for material things."

@NighurSeraph said:

"Mindlessness! She's probably repeated it with five other exes, just because she got bored and may score a few favours with no consequences, all the while still laying beside her current boyfriend.

Women are subpar human beings!!"

@CrazyArtifact01 said:

"You were a mumu when you were dating her na, none of my 8 exes fit try this rubbish walahi."

See the post below:

Man reacts to girlfriend's unusual demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man reacted after his girlfriend demanded a money bouquet and roses as an apology for their disagreement.

Source: Legit.ng