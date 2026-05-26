Four people have been feared killed after a school minibus was struck by a train in northern Belgium

Authorities have confirmed that children and a school attendant are among the victims of the tragic accident

Investigators have launched an inquiry into how the vehicle entered the tracks despite active safety barriers and warnings

A train crash at a level crossing in northern Belgium has left four people dead after a school minivan was struck in a tragic morning incident, according to authorities.

Belgium mourns after train collision with school minibus leaves four dead including two pupils. Photo: infoo_ze

Source: Twitter

The accident happened on Tuesday, May 26, in Buggenhout, a town not far from Brussels, when a minibus carrying schoolchildren was hit by an oncoming train at a railway crossing.

As stated by Reuters, the victims included two pupils aged 12 and 15, along with a 27-year-old attendant and a 49-year-old driver. CNN also confirmed the same death toll and identities of those killed, while noting that several other children were injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said early findings show that the safety barriers at the crossing were down and the red warning lights were active when the collision happened. However, investigators are still trying to understand how the vehicle ended up on the tracks despite these warnings.

A police spokesperson said, “It’s too early to say anything” about whether human error played a role, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Train braked but could not stop

Rail officials also confirmed that the train attempted to stop before impact but was unable to avoid the crash. One rail operator representative explained that “the train driver did apply the emergency brake, but was unable to avoid a collision.”

Images from the scene showed the damaged minibus lying beside the railway line, while emergency workers gathered nearby as investigations continued.

Emergency crews respond after deadly train crash with school minibus in Belgium claims four lives. Photo: infoo_ze

Source: Twitter

Local authorities have, however, launched a full inquiry, with traffic experts and forensic teams examining the scene to determine exactly what happened.

Belgian leaders, including the prime minister, have expressed condolences to the families affected.

Train collides with school bus in Kenya

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a train crashed into a school bus carrying pupils in Gilgil, Kenya, leaving several children injured. This prompted a swift emergency response from rescuers and police at the scene.

The accident occurred when the bus attempted to cross a railway line on the Gilgil–Nyahururu road and was struck by an approaching train.

Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the crash, while concerns have grown over safety at railway crossings following previous deadly incidents in Nakuru County.

Man shares train transport cost in Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man went viral after revealing the total daily cost of commuting to work in Lagos using a combination of train and bus transportation.

The commuter explained that he takes a train from his area to Marina for ₦750, then continues his journey through multiple bus rides costing between ₦300 and ₦400 before finally trekking to his office in Lekki Phase 1.

His video triggered mixed reactions on TikTok, with users sharing their own commuting struggles in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng