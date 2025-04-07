Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro, civil society organisations, and others.

FCT, Abuja - Protesters are currently out on the streets of Abuja and Lagos state.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday morning, April 7, the protests organised by the Take It Back Movement, are ongoing despite repeated warnings by the police.

Channels Television also noted the update.

In Abuja, Omoyele Sowore, a leader of the movement, and Deji Adeyanju, a human rights lawyer, were seen leading the protest, resisting attempts by police officers to take them off the streets. The defiance by the activists caused tension in the Nigerian capital city.

In Lagos, a group of protesters were seen with placards in Ikeja, capital of the state.

In Rivers, the organisers converged on Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt but were teargassed before the protest gained momentum.

Legit.ng recalls that police authorities warned against the protest, saying scheduling it to be held on the same day designated by the government as National Police Day was unacceptable.

In a statement, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the national spokesperson of the Nigerian police, stated that the planned protest appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the Nigerian police and, by extension, the nation.

The statement called on individuals intending to join the protest to engage in discussions with appropriate government agencies instead of taking to the streets.

More to follow...

