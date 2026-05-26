A Nigerian man posted a screenshot of a message he received from popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson

He shared it on his official TikTok account and explained the background story behind it

In his post, he thanked Mercy Johnson for the unexpected message and also spoke about her new brand

A Nigerian man shared details of a direct message he received from well-known actress Mercy Johnson after he spoke up in support of her newly launched sanitary pad brand.

He posted a screenshot of the message via his official account and appreciated Mercy Johnson for the acknowledgment.

Man gets acknowledged by Mercy Johnson Okojie. Photo credit: @Big Tony/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares message from Mercy Johnson

The man, identified by the TikTok handle @Big Tony, also explained the circumstances that had led to the message.

According to him, Mercy had contacted him personally to express gratitude for his public defence of her product.

"Hello Tony, I am always teary listening to you. I don't know what to say but thank you so much. I do not take this for granted. Hmm thank you so much," Mercy said.

Mercy Johnson's brand had recently been criticised over its pricing, with some arguing that sanitary pads should not cost so much because they were a necessity for women.

In response, the TikTok user had recorded a lengthy video defending Mercy’s brand and slamming her critics.

He explained that he understood the challenges of running a business, having started his own at the age of 19, and had argued that manufacturing involved considerable expense, particularly for someone who did not yet operate a factory.

Mercy reportedly watched the video and then sent him a private message. The man described the message as emotional and unexpected.

He stated that receiving it made him feel recognised and encouraged to continue his content creation.

Man shares the message he received from Mercy Johnson Okojie. Photo credit: @Big Tony/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He added that the gesture had shown him that people were paying attention to what he was doing.

In his TikTok post, he noted that for someone of Mercy’s standing to take the time to reach out personally was unusual.

He pointed out that she had set aside her fame and influence to thank him for a video that had not been made with any expectation of partnership or sponsorship.

He clarified that his intention had been to explain the realities of building a business from the ground up, not to seek a deal.

The man further explained that he had made the video to correct what he saw as misunderstandings about the costs involved in manufacturing.

He suggested that the brand's costs were likely higher than those of established manufacturers because she had not yet developed her own production facilities.

He concluded that her decision to message him directly said a great deal about her character and suggested that not many people in her position would have done the same.

He ended his post by expressing appreciation for Mercy’s message and by offering advice to other content creators watching his video.

In his words:

"I got a message from Mercy Johnson and I feel really honored to get such a message from Mercy Johnson. I feel seen, I’m happy. I was really, really happy seeing that message from Mercy Johnson. It’s not just a message, it’s more of an encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing, and people are seeing me now. Watch this video to the end, I have a tip for the content creator watching this video. First of all, let me thank Mercy Johnson for sending me such a message. For someone of her prestige, of her caliber, to drop her fame, her influence and everything to send me a message just to thank me for the video I made about our brand.

"The video I made without the intention of partnership or ambassadorship, and maybe I made that video because I wanted to go viral or get engagement. No, I only made that video because I started a business very young, and as someone who started a business at age nineteen, I know what it takes to grow a business and I know what it takes to create one. Yes, you see all these businesses, it takes a lot to build a business, even more when it comes to manufacturing, and she doesn’t even have a manufacturing company yet. That means she spent more than someone who already has a factory. So I just made a video to set the record straight, and she sent me that message. That says a lot about the kind of person Mercy Johnson is. Yes, not everyone can do that."

Reactions as man speaks about Mercy Johnson

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@The promising Diva said:

"She did not thanks you because of her video, but thank you because you are a truth teller and it pleases her heart to see a young vibrant man like you thank you God bless you."

@Reksus said:

"If I can, I'd love to buy one kit for my daughters, a 14 yr old and 12 yr old. Specifically because of the book inside. I really want them to know and understand their body and do self care without supervision."

@Linus ekobete said:

"I bought a pad yesterday 3e and some cent, that was one of the cheaper one and there are more than 3 pads in that package."

@Lancelot attah commented:

"Even d book inside inside alone plus publishing and everything if u want to sell d book alone is close to 10k."

@Precious CEO added:

"Thank you so much dear how will I get the mercy Johnson pad please I really like the kits."

@NELLY added:

"What are the government doing, they should establish factory that produces pads, and share them for the poor masses."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady's chat with Mercy Johnson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing the messages that she allegedly received from Mercy Johnson Okojie.

According to the lady, the actress watched one of the videos on her official TikTok account and found it really hilarious.

Source: Legit.ng