President Bola Tinubu has ordered a nationwide security crackdown following deadly attacks in several Plateau State communities that left multiple people dead and properties destroyed.

The coordinated assaults occurred in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, plunging residents into mourning and displacing families.

Tinubu commiserates with Plateau killing victims

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed deep sorrow over the violence and directed law enforcement agencies to track down and apprehend the attackers. He vowed that those behind the killings would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

“The report of another violent attack in communities in Plateau State by mindless gunmen saddens me,” Tinubu said.

“The latest attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable. I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended.”

Plateau attack threat to national security - Tinubu

The President described the incidents as a grave threat to national unity and peace, especially at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to restore order across the country.

He assured Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State of his administration’s full backing in curbing the violence, promising that this latest tragedy would not derail the federal government’s commitment to national security.

“No community should have to endure such tragedy,” Tinubu said.

“We all must unite to foster peace and stability. I urge all citizens—regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations—to uphold the shared humanity that binds us all.”

President Tinubu also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to coordinate with Plateau State authorities to deliver immediate assistance to the injured and displaced.

Relief efforts are expected to include medical aid, temporary shelter, and the beginning phases of community reconstruction.

While the President’s statement brought some comfort to grieving families, concerns remain high among locals over the frequency of such attacks in Plateau and other volatile regions.

The government has reiterated its commitment to not only apprehending those responsible but also addressing the root causes of insecurity through long-term policy and intervention.

Death toll hits 52 as gunmen invade 5 communities

Earlier, Legit.ng gunmen have killed no fewer than 52 people in five communities in the Bokkos local government council of Plateau State.

The Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council Vanguard, Farmasum Fuddang, said 40 more corpses were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Fuddang said the search and rescue team continued to comb the bushes for missing persons. As reported by The Punch, Fuddang stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos on Friday, April 4, 2025.

