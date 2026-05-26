A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctorate studies at Babcock University

The lady, who just defended her thesis, shared how she bagged three degrees in 11 years, all from Babcock University

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young woman

A Nigerian lady, Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from Babcock University.

She earned a PhD in Mass Communication before her late 20s and shared details about her impressive academic journey.

A lady in her 20s celebrates as she bags a PhD from Babcock University. Photo: Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi

Source: UGC

Babcock University student fulfils PhD dream

On her LinkedIn page, Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi shared how she bagged three degrees in 11 years, all from Babcock University.

The excited lady stated that she defended her PhD thesis on Wednesday, 20th May, 2026, signalling the end of her program at the Department of Mass Communication, Babcock University.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"It is officially done. On Wednesday, 20th May, 2026, I successfully defended my PhD thesis (Viva Voce) in the Department of Mass Communication, Babcock University!

"Looking back, it feels surreal. Finishing a PhD is a mountain on its own, but hitting this milestone and achieving the highest level of education before even reaching my late 20s is a literal dream come true.

"God truly outdid Himself with this one. I want to extend my profound gratitude to my incredible supervisors who stood by me through the ups and downs and steered this research to success: • Main Supervisor: Professor Helen Adekoya • Co-Supervisor: Dr. Emmanuel Ikpegbu.

"I also want to thank my distinguished examiners for their rigorous review, invaluable insights, and academic guidance today: • External Examiner: Professor Stanislaus Iyorza (Department of Development Communication, University of Calabar) • Internal Examiner: Dr. Bose Makinde (Department of Social Work, Babcock University).

"Thank you all for an enriching and elevating defence session! To my lecturers, family, sister, friends, and everyone who held me up in prayer and support through the tears, the sleepless nights, and the triumphs, this victory is ours.

"11 years, 3 degrees, 1 great University, and now... a whole Doctorate. Dr. Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi."

A Babcock University student bags a PhD degree in her 20s and shares her experience. Photo: Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi

Source: UGC

Reactions trail lady's PhD degree

Praise Azeh said:

"Big big congratulations, Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi, PhD, anipr. This is awesome."

Taiwo Ilugbosi said:

"Congratulations maam. I just followed you."

Evans O. Ayeni said:

"Congratulations my dear Sister, I am happy for you."

Oghenerukevwe Arigo said:

"This is commendable, congratulations."

Paul Blair said:

" S cool to have the good news going. Bravo! S big time congrats. Bye."

Aderemi Ademilua said:

"Hearty congratulations Doc. Well done."

Opeyemi Eunice Balogun said:

"Congratulations! 🎉🎉🎉 Greater heights ahead."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng