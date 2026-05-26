Thirteen years after they first crossed paths at Babcock University in their year one, two former Babcock University students are now husband and wife

The wife, named Dara, has recounted how their meeting blossomed into friendship, and to relationship and finally marriage

According to Dara, her man, Tosin, asked her to be his girlfriend on September 27, 2023, and they sealed their relationship with a wedding years later

Dara, a former Babcock University student, has recounted how she got married to a man, Tosin, whom she met in 2012 when they were in their first year at the same university.

None of them can actually tell how they actually met, but Dara recalled their paths first crossed in 2012.

Dara revealed that she and Tosin crossed paths in their first year at Babcock University in 2012. Photo Credit: BellaNaija Weddings

Source: Facebook

Former Babcock University students love story

BellaNaija Weddings shared the wedding pictures of the lovebirds along with their love story as narrated by Dara.

According to Dara, their friendship grew over the years after their first meeting, and they kept in touch even after graduation from Babcock University.

In 2019, Tosin moved to Canada, while Dara moved to the United States for her graduate studies, but they occasionally still communicated and checked on each other.

And in 2023, things took a different turn after she moved to Canada.

"We first crossed paths in 2012 during our very first year at Babcock University. The funny part? Neither of us can actually remember how we met, so no “meet-cute” moment here, just two people whose lives quietly intertwined...

"In 2019, life took us in different directions: Tosin moved to Canada, and I to the U.S. for grad school. Though oceans apart, we still checked in occasionally, swapping stories about school, work, relationships, and always celebrating each other’s milestones.

"Fast forward to July 2023. I had just moved to Canada when fate stepped in."

Regarding how they began dating, Dara recounted that they ran into each other at a mutual friend's house in Toronto, and the spark was reignited.

Tosin then asked her to be his girlfriend, and on September 27, 2023, and on April 27, 2025, they got married.

"...From that point on, we’ve been inseparable. On September 27, 2023, Tosin asked me to be his girlfriend. And on April 27, 2025, he asked me to be his wife. What began as an ordinary uni friendship has grown into the most extraordinary love story, and we can’t wait to begin this next chapter together," Dara narrated as shared by Bellanaija Weddings.

Dara and Tosin tied the knot 13 years after they crossed paths at Babcock University. Photo Credit: BellaNaija Weddings

Source: Facebook

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple who met at the university over 10 years ago had walked down the aisle.

2 UNILAG students who got married graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two UNILAG students who tied the knot while schooling had graduated together.

In a post shared on X, the couple revealed that they married while studying at UNILAG in the Akoka area of Lagos. The two Akokites graduated from UNILAG and participated in the school's 2025 convocation. In her post, @hotgirltas rejoiced that she achieved the feat alongside her husband.

Responding to the post, her husband @thegreatola rejoiced that he came to UNILAG single but left with a wife. A lot of social media users congratulated them for graduating together. Many said they admired the couple.

Source: Legit.ng