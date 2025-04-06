A coalition of civil society groups has accused federal politicians of sponsoring violence in Benue State to trigger a state of emergency

The CSOs claim some lawmakers are manipulating cult groups to incite unrest and plan mass protests in Abuja to destabilize the government

They’ve called on President Tinubu to act against alleged saboteurs within his administration and prevent further bloodshed and political chaos

A coalition of civil society organizations has raised alarm over what it described as politically motivated violence in Benue State, allegedly orchestrated by influential politicians aiming to destabilize the region and provoke a state of emergency.

Under the banner of the Coalition for Civil Society in Nigeria and Advocates of Social Justice, the group held a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

The group appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action against what it termed "enemies within" - meaning individuals embedded in the federal government allegedly sponsoring civil unrest in Benue.

Tinubu's administration has been constantly battling cases of insecurity across the nation since taking over the helm of the country.

Tinubu's govt being undermined by insiders

Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, the coalition's Chief Convener, linked the spike in violence to the recent verdict of the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal, which ruled in favor of elected councilors from seven local government areas.

According to Ude-Umanta, this decision sparked a wave of unrest allegedly backed by disgruntled lawmakers.

“Every day, there are pockets of killings and there are rumours of the killings being sponsored by some lawmakers who constitute themselves as enemies of the State,” Ude-Umanta said.

Public officeholders behind rampant violence

Joined by co-conveners including Comrades Guana Joseph Benjamin, Tijani Usman, Danielson Momoh, Abdulmumuni Tijani, and Dr. Alfred Audu Gbaja, the group accused certain elected officials of manipulating cult groups and street gangs to incite violence, while deflecting blame onto the state governor.

Tinubu urged to combat insiders working to sabotage his administration. Image: FB/ABAT

The coalition warned of an impending protest allegedly being planned by federal appointees and lawmakers to mobilize over 20,000 people in Abuja as a means to further escalate unrest.

They urged security agencies to treat such actions as potential threats of treason and act swiftly, regardless of the positions or influence of those involved.

“These same characters would boldly tell the world they support Mr. President, yet they are bastardizing his administration and secretly sponsoring insecurity in Benue,” the group claimed.

CJN acknowledges petition

In their petition, the coalition praised President Tinubu’s efforts in addressing national security issues and called for stronger protection of his administration from internal sabotage.

They warned that unchecked political rivalry could spill into national chaos if not curbed.

The group also disclosed receiving correspondence from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who reportedly acknowledged their petition regarding alleged judicial misconduct involving senior judges in Benue and Abuja.

The CSOs concluded by calling on President Tinubu to “deflate the Abuja powers” behind the crisis, even if they hold key positions in his administration, in order to preserve peace in Benue and safeguard national stability.

President Tinubu reacts to Plateau attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had ordered a nationwide security crackdown following deadly attacks in several Plateau State communities that left multiple people dead and properties destroyed.

The coordinated assaults occurred in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government Area, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, plunging residents into mourning and displacing families.

