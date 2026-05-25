Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Mexico Agrees To Host Iran in World Cup After US Rejection
World

Breaking: Mexico Agrees To Host Iran in World Cup After US Rejection

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Mexico to host Iran's football team during World Cup after US declined accommodation
  • President Sheinbaum confirms approval for Iran’s team relocation to Tijuana
  • Tournament logistics revised as Iran adjusts training and travel plans ahead of kickoff

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Mexico has agreed to host Iran’s national football team during the upcoming World Cup after the United States declined to accommodate the side, according to official statements from both countries.

The arrangement means Iran’s squad will now be based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana rather than Arizona in the United States.

Mexico Agrees To Host Iran in World Cup After US Rejection
Mexico Agrees To Host Iran in World Cup After US Rejection
Source: Getty Images

Sheinbaum confirms government approval

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that her administration approved the request for Iran’s team to stay in the country for the duration of the tournament.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She explained that the decision was taken following the United States’ refusal to host the team’s base arrangements, Aljazeera reported.

Iranian football authorities announce relocation

The head of Iran’s football federation disclosed that the team’s World Cup base had been officially moved from Arizona to Tijuana, citing the change in hosting arrangements.

Read also

Breaking: Viral video shows Atiku voting during the ADC presidential primary

“the government agreed to allow Iran’s football team to stay in Mexico during the World Cup after the United States refused,” Sheinbaum said.

Tournament logistics adjusted ahead of kickoff

The adjustment is expected to affect pre-tournament logistics for the Iranian squad, which will now operate from Mexico while participating in matches scheduled across World Cup host nations.

Officials say further details on training camps and travel arrangements will be communicated closer to the tournament kickoff.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Oshoala Public holidays Minus cal Utme