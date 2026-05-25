Breaking: Mexico Agrees To Host Iran in World Cup After US Rejection
- Mexico to host Iran's football team during World Cup after US declined accommodation
- President Sheinbaum confirms approval for Iran’s team relocation to Tijuana
- Tournament logistics revised as Iran adjusts training and travel plans ahead of kickoff
Mexico has agreed to host Iran’s national football team during the upcoming World Cup after the United States declined to accommodate the side, according to official statements from both countries.
The arrangement means Iran’s squad will now be based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana rather than Arizona in the United States.
Sheinbaum confirms government approval
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that her administration approved the request for Iran’s team to stay in the country for the duration of the tournament.
She explained that the decision was taken following the United States’ refusal to host the team’s base arrangements, Aljazeera reported.
Iranian football authorities announce relocation
The head of Iran’s football federation disclosed that the team’s World Cup base had been officially moved from Arizona to Tijuana, citing the change in hosting arrangements.
“the government agreed to allow Iran’s football team to stay in Mexico during the World Cup after the United States refused,” Sheinbaum said.
Tournament logistics adjusted ahead of kickoff
The adjustment is expected to affect pre-tournament logistics for the Iranian squad, which will now operate from Mexico while participating in matches scheduled across World Cup host nations.
Officials say further details on training camps and travel arrangements will be communicated closer to the tournament kickoff.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944