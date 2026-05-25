Mexico to host Iran's football team during World Cup after US declined accommodation

President Sheinbaum confirms approval for Iran’s team relocation to Tijuana

Tournament logistics revised as Iran adjusts training and travel plans ahead of kickoff

Mexico has agreed to host Iran’s national football team during the upcoming World Cup after the United States declined to accommodate the side, according to official statements from both countries.

The arrangement means Iran’s squad will now be based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana rather than Arizona in the United States.

Mexico Agrees To Host Iran in World Cup After US Rejection

Source: Getty Images

Sheinbaum confirms government approval

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that her administration approved the request for Iran’s team to stay in the country for the duration of the tournament.

She explained that the decision was taken following the United States’ refusal to host the team’s base arrangements, Aljazeera reported.

Iranian football authorities announce relocation

The head of Iran’s football federation disclosed that the team’s World Cup base had been officially moved from Arizona to Tijuana, citing the change in hosting arrangements.

“the government agreed to allow Iran’s football team to stay in Mexico during the World Cup after the United States refused,” Sheinbaum said.

Tournament logistics adjusted ahead of kickoff

The adjustment is expected to affect pre-tournament logistics for the Iranian squad, which will now operate from Mexico while participating in matches scheduled across World Cup host nations.

Officials say further details on training camps and travel arrangements will be communicated closer to the tournament kickoff.

Source: Legit.ng