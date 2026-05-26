A graduate of Babcock University has reflected on her decision to resign from her job as a banker at First Bank to focus on fabrics selling

The Babcock University graduate, who bagged a master's degree in finance from the tertiary institution nine years ago, revealed that she also had her bachelor's degree there

She stated that her father sometimes wonders why she chose the fabrics business after all the resources he put into her education

A Babcock University graduate, named Busayo, has revealed on Facebook that she actually quit her bank job after just six months to become a fabrics seller.

Nine years ago, Busayo graduated from Babcock University with a master's degree in finance, and she admitted that it helped shape her into the woman and entrepreneur she is today.

Busayo left her bank job to go into the fabric business. Photo Credit: buss_fabrics_store, babcock.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

How Babcock University graduate dumped bank job

In a Facebook post on May 23, Busayo, who had a bachelor's degree in marketing from the same institution, stated that she got a bank job at First Bank after her master's programme, through her father, but left the job after six months.

She left the job to sell fabrics, describing her decision as one of the biggest decisions of her life.

She admitted that the journey has not been easy, and that sometimes her father wonders why she preferred to do business after all he put into her education.

However, Busayo, standing by her decision, stated that she knew what she wanted and expressed gratitude that she took that bold step.

Busayo maintained that the knowledge garnered from her master's programme has helped her in building and managing her business. Her Facebook post read:

"9 years ago, I convocated from Babcock University with my Master’s degree in Finance.

"Looking back now, I realize that decision shaped me into the woman and entrepreneur I am today.

"After my BSc in Marketing at Babcock University and completing my NYSC, I went ahead for my MSc. I later got a bank job at First Bank through my dad and worked there for just six months before making one of the biggest decisions of my life, I resigned to start selling fabrics.

"It wasn’t an easy journey at all. Many people didn’t understand it. Imagine leaving a bank job after spending years in school. Sometimes my dad would even wonder why I chose business after all the effort put into my education.

"But deep down, I knew what I wanted.

"Today, I’m grateful I took that step. My MSc in Finance has helped me greatly in building and managing my business, and every part of the journey has contributed to who I am today.

"This picture is more than a graduation photo to me. It is a reminder of courage, growth, faith, and the power of believing in yourself even when the path looks uncertain.

"Thank God for the journey so far."

Busayo, a former banker, says she is proud to have ventured into the fabric business. Photo Credit: babcock.edu.ng

Source: UGC

See her Facebook post below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who last worked at Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) before relocating to the UK had shared his experience there.

5 Lessons Babcock University taught girl, 17

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sirat Oladipupo, a 17-year-old Babcock University student, had highlighted the five lessons that her tertiary institution has taught her so far.

Sirat, who resumed school at Babcock University on October 29, 2025, thinking she was just there for a degree, stated that she soon realised months later that the most important lessons are not taught in the lecture halls.

According to Sirat, the important lessons happen in the hostels, during daily interactions with people she has never met before. Sirat stated that at Babcock University, she learnt to be patient and genuinely help others instead of just thinking about herself.

Source: Legit.ng