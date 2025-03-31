Lere Olayinka revealed that Nyesom Wike initially rejected Atiku Abubakar’s offer to be his running mate in the 2023 election due to concerns over Atiku’s character and integrity

Olayinka referenced former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s book My Watch, which described Atiku as having a questionable background, a tendency for corruption, and a lack of integrity

Olayinka contrasted Wike’s transparency with Atiku’s alleged inconsistency, emphasizing that Wike stands by his decisions, unlike Atiku, whom he accused of political desperation

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why Wike initially rejected Atiku Abubakar’s offer to be his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Olayinka’s statement came in response to a claim by the Atiku Media Office that character was the reason Wike was not chosen as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate.

Olayinka accuses Atiku of poor character

Speaking on the matter in a statement shared via X, Olayinka alleged that Atiku lacked the character and integrity required for leadership.

He emphasized that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo, under whom Atiku served as Vice President, had made scathing remarks about him in his book My Watch.

"One of the reasons Wike first rejected Atiku's offer to have him as his running mate was his not-too-impressive character and integrity rating, until he was prevailed upon. And this, Atiku exhibited when he rejected the decision of the committee the party set up to pick his running mate, even after telling everyone that the decision of the committee would be binding on him," Olayinka stated.

Obasanjo's criticism of Atiku

Olayinka further referenced Obasanjo’s book, where the former president reportedly criticized Atiku’s background and judgment.

"For the records, Obasanjo said in his book My Watch that 'What I did not know, which came out glaringly later, was his parental background which was somewhat shadowy, his propensity to corruption, his tendency to disloyalty, his inability to say and stick to the truth all the time, a propensity for poor judgment, his belief and reliance on marabouts, his lack of transparency, his trust in money to buy his way out on all issues, and his readiness to sacrifice morality, integrity, propriety, truth, and national interest for self and selfish interest.'"

Aide speaks on Wike's political stance

Olayinka contrasted Wike’s political stance with Atiku’s, asserting that Wike does not waver in his decisions.

"Unlike Atiku, Wike does not hide or pretend on where he stands on issues. He is not one that will do a tweet on major issues and rush to delete it. He didn't pretend about his position on the 2023 election and he won’t pretend on where he will stand in 2027."

He advised Atiku to embrace truthfulness and reliability, especially at his age, arguing that leadership should not be driven by desperation.

"It is Atiku that should start being truthful and reliable, especially now that he is old, because everything should not be about desperation to be president," Olayinka added.

