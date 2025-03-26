Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his principal will ensure former Vice President Atiku Abubakar fails in his 2027 presidential bid

Atiku earlier reaffirmed that he had no regrets about picking Ifeanyi Okowa over Nyesom Wike as his running mate in the 2023 election

Reacting, Olayinka, in a statement on Wednesday, explained how Wike will frustrate Atiku as the plot to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu thickens

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Lere Olayinka, media aide to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has vowed that his principal will frustrate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s 2027 presidential bid.

Olayinka made the declaration while reacting to Atiku’s recent comment that he had no regrets about not picking Wike as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku: Why I didn’t pick Wike as running mate in 2023

Wike reacts as Atiku insists he has no regrets not picking minister as running mate. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, earlier said he did not pick Nyesom Wike as his running mate because he was the second choice on the list.

Atiku said a committee gave him a list of three governors from the south-south to choose his running mate from.

The former vice president said the committee submitted three names: then-Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as the first choice, Wike as the second, and then-Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel as the third.

Atiku noted that Okowa was ultimately chosen.

Responding via a post on X, on Wednesday, March 26, Olayinka dismissed Atiku’s remark, stating that Wike also had no regrets about losing the vice-presidential ticket to Okowa.

He insisted that Wike played a role in Atiku’s defeat in 2023 and would ensure he fails again in 2027.

“Two years after making the @OfficialPDPNig lose a presidential election it could have won, @atiku is giving reasons he did not pick @GovWike as his running mate and that he has no regrets.

“Someone should tell our serial presidential election contester that Wike also has no regret for ensuring that he failed in the election and will make sure that he fails again and again,” Olayinka wrote.

Wike's camp reacts as Atiku announces plan to challenge Tinubu in 2027. Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reinstated PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, reacted to the coalition led by Atiku.

The ally to Wike said the PDP is not in any coalition and has not been invited to set up coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Anyanwu urged those talking about a coalition to join the PDP rather than join any coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng also reported that Atiku disclosed how the coalition he announced will produce its presidential candidate in 2027.

Recall that Atiku recently disclosed that the coalition was ready to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The former vice president, in an interview, said there was a similar coalition in 2014, which led to the formation of the APC and eventually sacked the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

Obasanjo, Atiku, others meet amid plot to sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, was recently spotted with Atiku.

Also at the gathering was Peter Obi in honour of the colloquium organised to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of the former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

The development came amid the announcement of a coalition by Atiku and the readiness of the coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng