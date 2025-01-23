Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - There was confusion in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa state after the decomposed remains of a 45-year-old pastor, Esere Okilo, were found in his residence after 15 months.

It was gathered that been missing pastor’s remains were discovered on Wednesday, January 22.

Pastor Esere Okilo's sister found his remains in his residence after 15 months

Many residents claimed they were unaware of any foul odour from the pastor’s apartment.

As reported by The Punch, the pastor’s sisters discovered the remains after she visited the house due to accommodation issues.

Pastor Okilo’s sister saw the skeleton of her brother sitting on the toilet, wearing only a singlet.

She discovered through while looking through the pastor’s window.

Okilo lived in one of the two flats while his elder brother and his wife occupied the other flat in the compound but the siblings were reportedly not on speaking terms.

Pastor Okilo hailed from Nembe-Bassambiri in Bayelsa state.

Neighbours disclosed that the toilet door was locked from the inside. This added to the mystery of the circumstances surrounding the pastor’s death.

The pastor’s skeleton was reported evacuated by operatives of the Ekeki Police Division.

The Punch reported that a neighbour said police arrested the elder brother on suspicion of covering up the pastor’s death.

A police source disclosed that some medical workers at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa alleged that there were signs that formalin was sprinkled on the corpse to cover up the foul smell from the apartment.

“Medical staff at the Federal Medical Centre said there are signs that a substance like formalin was sprinkled on the corpse to stop the smell,”

