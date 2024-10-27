A 23-year-old woman, Precious Yusuf, did not return home after visiting a male friend she met on a dating website called iHappy

Asaba, Delta state - A 23-year-old woman, Precious Yusuf, has been found dead after visiting a male friend she met on a dating website called iHappy.

Precious’s body was found along the DLA Road in Asaba, Delta State on Thursday, October 24.

The state Police public relations officer (PRO), Bright Edafe, made this known in a statement on Saturday, October 26, The Punch reports.

Edafe said an investigation revealed that Precious had informed her friend that she was going to visit her online male friend on Tuesday, October 22.

The police spokesman added that Precious called her friend for the last time and that she was returning home on October 23.

He disclosed that Precious body had been deposited at a morgue for an autopsy.

Edafe urged ladies to be mindful and cautious while dealing with friends they meet online.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on October 22, 2024, she told her friend that she was going to see a male friend she met on the iHappy dating website. She left the house on October 22 to meet the young man at Coka.

“On October 23 at about 07:30 hours, she called her friend to say she was on her way home, and that was unfortunately the last time she made any contact, only for her body to be found the next day.”

