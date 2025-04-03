A Nigerian lady shared her views about the pregnant woman who died after being reportedly denied treatment at a hospital

The lady said the woman's death was completely avoidable and that her husband should have sought help to save his wife

She lamented the fact that a human life was lost due to N500,000, noting that the woman would have lived had they sought help online

Nigerians are still reacting to the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly denied treatment at a hospital.

The latest reaction is coming from a Nigerian lady who said the death of the pregnant woman was avoidable.

The death of the pregnant woman had sparked outrage among Nigerians, who said a life should not have been lost over N500k.

In a Facebook post, the woman said the couple should have sought help from Nigerians on social media.

According to Okofu Ashikordi Adaobi Ann, the woman's death would have been prevented had her husband asked for help.

She said:

"My heart is heavy and Broken! How can this Pregnant woman die because of 500 thousand Naira? I don't want to Apportion blame on her husband for not saving and preparing ahead of time. Since it has gotten to this extent, why didn't they seek help online? This could have been prevented. This is a careless death. Too bad! Rest in peace,e queen."

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the woman's husband, had alleged that he was asked to bring N500k, which he could not afford.

He said:

"The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife. We needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don't care. Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to general hospital at Epe. Even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone."

Doctor insists hospital is not to blame

But in a reaction, Dr Penking, a medical doctor said the hospital was not entirely to blame since it had to survive as a business.

He said:

"I saw some people say the hospital should have treated first and not let them go until they pay, but I tell you that I have seen patient relatives call police for a Doctor for “holding them against their wish.” because the Doctor refused to unlock the gate for them to go without settling their bills. Doctor was even charged for kidnapping. Thank God for his sound Lawyer who rescued him.

"Nigeria already has a great shortage of hospitals and health professionals; if hospitals don’t insist on upfront payment, staff can’t be paid. They will close down and more people will die. We should use the energy and call out government to make healthcare free and in the interim, educate people to buy health insurance packages so that they can be treated in emergency situations without being asked for deposit."

Another man loses his wife due to alleged quackery

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was left in tears after his wife and baby died in a hospital in Owerri, Imo state.

The man alleged that the doctor who attended to his pregnant wife was using YouTube videos to work.

The man's heartbreaking story has gone viral and met strong condemnation online after it was shared on Instagram.

