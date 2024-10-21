FAAN narrates how corpse of pregnant woman was found at Owerri airport

How Corpse of Murdered Pregnant Woman Was Found at Owerri Airport, FAAN Explains
- The corpse of a murdered pregnant woman has been found at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo state
- The deceased, who has been identified as Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi sustained several stabs in the abdomen
- The Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orahi, narrated how the deceased was found
Owerri, Imo state - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has narrated how the dead body of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi was discovered near Runway 17 axis at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo state.
The Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orahi, said the corpse of the naked woman was found in the runway bordering the Umueze Community.
Orahi said a report was made to Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers about Awaogwu Logara youths from a village bordering the airport searching bush paths around the airport for a missing member of their community.
FAAN dismissed the report claiming that a pregnant woman was defiled to death at the airport.
According to Daily Trust, the statement said “the naked body of a female identified as Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi was discovered near Runway 17 axis bordering the Umueze Community.”
She said the Airport Chief of Security instantly alerted the security operatives including the Airport Commandant and DPO.
According to the statement, the investigation observed that the deceased sustained several stabs in the abdomen.
It was also observed that there were no blood splatters or signs of struggle where her body was recovered to indicate that she was murdered at that place.
The police operatives have since removed her body for further investigation.
