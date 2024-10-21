FAAN narrates how corpse of pregnant woman was found at Owerri airport

The corpse of a murdered pregnant woman has been found at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo state

The deceased, who has been identified as Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi sustained several stabs in the abdomen

The Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orahi, narrated how the deceased was found

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Owerri, Imo state - The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has narrated how the dead body of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi was discovered near Runway 17 axis at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo state.

The Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orahi, said the corpse of the naked woman was found in the runway bordering the Umueze Community.

The dead body of the pregnant woman was discovered near Runway 17 axis Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Orahi said a report was made to Aviation Security (AVSEC) officers about Awaogwu Logara youths from a village bordering the airport searching bush paths around the airport for a missing member of their community.

FAAN dismissed the report claiming that a pregnant woman was defiled to death at the airport.

According to Daily Trust, the statement said “the naked body of a female identified as Mrs. Chinwendu Amadi was discovered near Runway 17 axis bordering the Umueze Community.”

She said the Airport Chief of Security instantly alerted the security operatives including the Airport Commandant and DPO.

According to the statement, the investigation observed that the deceased sustained several stabs in the abdomen.

It was also observed that there were no blood splatters or signs of struggle where her body was recovered to indicate that she was murdered at that place.

The police operatives have since removed her body for further investigation.

Abducted mobile policeman found dead in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a yet-to-be-identified mobile police officer was found dead after he was kidnapped by bandits in Plateau state.

The deceased was abducted around the Kampani community in Bashar District of Wase local government area of the state.

The policeman was part of a security team fighting bandits in the area when he was ambushed and taken away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng