BREAKING: Breaking: FCT Minister Wike Breaks Silence Days After Rumours of Collapse
FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has refuted claims that he collapsed last week, labeling the reports as false and politically motivated.
Speaking on Thursday, April 3, after inspecting four ongoing projects in Abuja, including the International Conference Centre (ICC), Wike dismissed the rumors circulating on social media.
The minister's public appearance and inspection of key infrastructure projects appear to counter speculation about his health, reaffirming his commitment to the development of the FCT.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944