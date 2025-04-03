FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has refuted claims that he collapsed last week, labeling the reports as false and politically motivated.

Speaking on Thursday, April 3, after inspecting four ongoing projects in Abuja, including the International Conference Centre (ICC), Wike dismissed the rumors circulating on social media.

FCT Minister Wike Breaks Silence Days After He Allegedly Collapsed

Source: Facebook

The minister's public appearance and inspection of key infrastructure projects appear to counter speculation about his health, reaffirming his commitment to the development of the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng