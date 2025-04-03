Liberation Day: Nigeria Affected as Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, White House Shares Full List
- President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, announced he was imposing reciprocal tariffs on dozens of nations, citing what he called years of unfair trade practices
- Legit.ng reports that President Trump announced in the Rose Garden that all foreign countries would face a baseline 10 percent tariff, but several nations are being hit with steeper tariffs on imports
- Trump stated that those reciprocal tariffs will be calculated by combining the rate of tariffs and nonmonetary barriers such as currency manipulation, and then dividing that total in half
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.
Washington, USA - United States (US) President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of 50% on all imports from Lesotho.
The imposition is the second highest rate of any country in the world after China.
As reported by BBC, the tiny southern African country has a large trade surplus with the US, mostly from diamonds and textiles, including jeans.
On Wednesday, April 2, Trump announced a minimum rate of 10% on all countries' imports to the US and additional "reciprocal tariffs" for dozens of countries, including 20 in Africa.
The Hill also noted the development.
Other African countries hit with extra tariffs include 47% for Madagascar, 40% for Mauritius, 37% for Botswana and 30% for South Africa. Nigeria, meanwhile, escaped for now.
The reciprocal rates will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 9. That is in addition to a baseline 10% tariff which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 5.
'Cheaters taking advantage of US' - Trump
During Wednesday's announcement at the White House, Trump alleged that the US had been taken advantage of by "cheaters" and had been "pillaged" by foreigners.
Trump said:
"Our taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore."
He added while holding up a chart showing a list of countries that charge higher tariffs on US goods, impose "non-tariff" barriers to US trade, or have otherwise acted in ways US officials feel undermine American economic goals:
"It's our declaration of economic independence."
The full list of reciprocal tariffs by country from Trump's "Liberation Day" chart can be seen below:
Trump: US sends message to visa holders
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the U.S. Department of State reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring visa holders comply with all U.S. laws and immigration regulations.
The statement emphasised that visa screening does not end once a visa is issued, as the department continuously monitors visa holders to ensure adherence to legal and immigration requirements.
The post warned that non-compliance could result in visa revocation and deportation.
