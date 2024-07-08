Favour, a 100-level Medical Laboratory Science student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was found dead

Her body was discovered in a drainage system by students returning from evening lectures

The university's management has yet to comment on the incident, and state police spokesperson Daniel Ekea has not responded to inquiries

Nsukka, Enugu state - A female student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), identified as Favour, has been found dead.

Favour, a 100-level Medical Laboratory Science department student, went missing on Tuesday, July 2, after attending her chemistry practical.

UNN missing student, Favour found dead on campus Photo credit: Pablo Baller

Source: Facebook

Her body was discovered on Friday evening, July 5, near the Eni-Njoku male hostel, close to the university’s stadium junction.

The corpse was found in a drainage system.

The lifeless body was, however, discovered by students returning from evening lectures.

On sighting the body, some of the students questioned the supposed gender of the deceased while filming the scene.

A student was heard saying:

“Na woman now. See, she get br**st. Na woman,” one of the students is heard speaking in pidgin English."

Varsity, police authorities yet to make comments

Officers from the university's security department arrived and transported the body to the UNN morgue on Saturday morning.

The university's management has not yet commented on the incident.

As reported by TheCable, Daniel Ekea, the state’s police spokesperson, requested a text message and has not yet responded to inquiries about the circumstances surrounding Favour’s death.

The video below of the deceased has been posted on Facebook.

Nigerians react

After this incident, Nigerians have reacted to their social media X platform.

TheRealGulu said:

"Inside the university campus? Wow!!!"

@Letter_to_Jack said:

"This is very sad a development for the university. May God console her family."

UNN suspends lecturer for sexually harassing student

In another development, the management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka has announced the suspension of a lecturer caught engaging in sexual activity with a student.

Legit.ng reported, that the acting public relations officer Okwun Omeaku made the announcement, stating that the indefinite suspension takes immediate effect.

Omeaku emphasised the university's zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, affirming that any offender found guilty will be penalized.

Source: Legit.ng