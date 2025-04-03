Comedian Woli Arole disclosed that a motivational speaker, known for preaching against emigration, had relocated to the United States

The speaker claimed they could still contribute to Nigeria’s development from abroad, defending their decision to leave

Arole expressed shock at the contradiction, highlighting the speaker’s long-standing advocacy for Nigerians to stay and build the nation

Popular Nigerian comedian Woli Arole, whose real name is Bayegun Oluwatoyin, sparked widespread discussion after revealing a surprising twist about a well-known motivational speaker.

The speaker, who had spent years urging Nigerians to remain in the country and contribute to its growth, had relocated to the United States.

Arole shared this revelation in a post on X on 3 April 2025, recounting how the speaker responded to queries about the move with the statement, “I can build from afar.” The comedian’s disclosure struck a chord with many Nigerians, igniting debates about consistency and authenticity among public figures.

The motivational speaker had built a following by advocating for Nigerians to resist the “japa” trend—a slang term describing the wave of emigration driven by economic and social challenges. Their messages often emphasised collective responsibility, encouraging young people to stay and address Nigeria’s issues rather than seek opportunities abroad. Arole, a fan of the speaker’s work, expressed disbelief upon learning of their relocation. He noted how the speaker’s departure seemed at odds with their public stance, which had inspired many to believe in building Nigeria from within. The comedian’s post captured the irony of the situation, resonating with Nigerians who felt let down by the news.

When Arole confronted the speaker, their response was unexpected. The speaker insisted that living abroad would not stop them from contributing to Nigeria’s progress, claiming they could still make a difference remotely.

This justification, however, failed to ease Arole’s disappointment. He shared how the exchange left him questioning the sincerity of such advocacy, a sentiment echoed by many of his followers. Social media platforms buzzed with reactions, from humorous memes to serious reflections on the pressures driving Nigerians abroad.

Arole said,

"This life sha, one of my Egbon wey be Motivational Speaker, he Dey always tell me "Arole I am a nation builder, we would build Nigeria together". He don relocate to US now.He said I can build from AFAR!!!!"

Reactions to Arole's relevation

@he_cares_fc said:

"He didn't run away but went to gather resources and raw materials for building😍😍"

@__monialayo replied:

"Na that Egbon I resemble 😂 I dey always tell people I like Nigeria and not sure I can japa,deep down na money I no get 😂 let small change enter my hand we go dey build from afar"

@kennypaul4life noted:

"Not everybody that traveled outside Nigeria made it👏 in most cases na 24hours light and good Road and Good Security dey make Nigerians chose other Countries over Naija and na Insecurities and no electricity dey chase Nigerians out of Nigeria! If there can be an uninterrupted Light and Good Security in Nigeria I will move back to Nigeria immediately 👏"

@obioma3755 replied:

"Please i Genuinely need Help of any amount to cook rice for my children….Were hungry"

@owen_sure replied:

"Him say make u dae build am him just travel to US to buy the interior for the building 😂😂😂"

