Gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, the alleged murderer of Nigeran corps member Salome Adaidu, has been brought before the High Court of Justice in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, he was charged with one count of culpable butchery punishable by death.

On Monday, he appeared before Justice Simon Aboki. Upon arraignment, the suspect admitted not guilty to the allegation.

The individual aged 32 was arrested for the murder of his alleged partner, Adaidu, a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who had previously worked at Nicon Insurance in the nation's capital, Abuja, prior to her demise.

Salome was murdered during her visit to the suspect's residence in the Papalana axis at New Karshi in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

